Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
BE OPEN Foundation: Cypriot heritage celebrated through the history of fashion due to collaboration of BE OPEN and CVAR

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18th a historic street of Nicosia became the stage for an open-air fashion show - the immersive experience that weaved a historical timeline of the island through garments and the everyday figures of street sellers. Co-organised by the BE OPEN Foundation and the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR), Here Come the Cypriots offered the public a unique window into Cyprus's rich and ever evolving identity.

It showcased garments spanning from the Ottoman era to the British colonial period and into modernity. Teenagers from local schools masterfully brought the historical pieces to life on the catwalk, presenting centuries of fashion to contemporary audiences.

CVAR's Director Dr Rita C. Severis noted that the multicultural island of Cyprus represents an amalgamation of societies, histories and events that have left their mark not only on people and their mentality, but also on many aspects of everyday life, including culinary traditions, language and dress. "It is this last element we celebrate in collaboration with BE OPEN, hoping the experience will foster knowledge, deepen understanding, and revive cherished memories," Dr Severis stated.

Elena Baturina, the Founder of BE OPEN, praised Cyprus's rich artistic and artisanal history for inspiring this cultural event: «It was a great pleasure to be part of this exciting and fashionable journey together with CVAR. As an international initiative, BE OPEN is honoured to support creative and meaningful celebrations of Cyprus' culture and history, and will continue developing and implementing projects beneficial for the young creative community of the island, and contribute to preserving those beautiful things that make Cyprus unique."

On behalf of Cyprus' Ministry of Culture, Permanent Secretary Emmanuella Lambrianidou said: "No state cultural policy can truly flourish without the active participation of the civil society. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to both CVAR and BE OPEN for their remarkable work and unwavering commitment to showcasing Cypriot culture."

In addition, together with the the Cyprus Handicraft Service of the Deputy Ministry of Culture BE OPEN is running the Cyprus Future Heritage competition that engages young artisans, artists, and designers in reimagining Cyprus's weaving and embroidering traditions. Three winners in this competition will be awarded fully-covered foreign internships and workshops organised by BE OPEN.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cypriot-heritage-celebrated-through-the-history-of-fashion-due-to-collaboration-of-be-open-and-cvar-302590249.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
