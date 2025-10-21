VisionWave Holdings: VisionWave Anchors Institutional Momentum with 5/5 Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Rating and S&P Index Inclusion; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Vanderbilt Report highlights VisionWave Holdings (Nasdaq:VWAV) as an emerging defense-technology company achieving full institutional recognition through dual validation milestones - inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index and a 5/5 Technical Attribute rating from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright.

Together, these markers establish VisionWave among the top tier of technically validated equities within the defense-AI sector.

Technical Strength Confirmed

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright's 5/5 rating represents the highest level of relative-strength leadership.

The system measures price performance versus the S&P 500 and sector peers , identifying stocks demonstrating sustained accumulation and superior risk-adjusted returns.

A perfect score signals that VisionWave has outperformed nearly all comparable companies - a rare achievement for a newly listed defense-technology issuer.

Index Inclusion Creates Structural Demand

VisionWave's inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index adds mechanical buying support from index-tracking funds and ETFs.

These funds are required to hold proportional positions to maintain benchmark alignment, creating consistent baseline demand independent of market sentiment.

Combined with its top technical score, VisionWave now appears across quantitative screens that guide institutional portfolio construction and systematic capital allocation.

Positioned at the Intersection of Defense and AI

VisionWave operates within the $25-billion global AI in Defense market - projected to exceed $65 billion by 2034 , expanding at nearly 10% annually.

The company's Evolved Intelligence engine delivers real-time perception and predictive analytics for autonomous systems across air, land, and maritime domains.

A recent pilot with a U.S. tier-1 defense manufacturer advanced to evaluation purchases and joint-integration planning, underscoring commercial traction and defense-grade validation.

The Three-Phase Progression

Emerging defense innovators typically progress through three stages of recognition:

Story Establishment - Defining the mission, partnerships, and technical proof points. Market Recognition - Gaining measurable traction through index inclusion and technical strength. Capital Expansion - Attracting analyst coverage, liquidity growth, and institutional ownership.

VisionWave's dual validation confirms entry into Phase II: Market Recognition, setting the stage for capital expansion as execution continues.

Operational Implications

These milestones enhance VisionWave's credibility in capital markets and strategic partnerships alike.

High technical ratings are interpreted by quantitative investors as evidence of sustained institutional accumulation, while index inclusion increases accessibility across passive and momentum-driven investment strategies.

Together, they expand VisionWave's presence on the radar of capital allocators, defense partners, and algorithmic funds.

Outlook

The convergence of technical leadership, index visibility, and AI-defense relevance positions VisionWave at a pivotal inflection point.

Maintaining momentum will depend on continued execution, contract conversion, and revenue scalability - but the validation foundation is now firmly established

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

