Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Federico Pasin, Director, and Michel Patry, President and Chief Executive Officer, from HEC Montréal Foundation ("HEC Montréal"), along with Tolga Cenesizoglu, Director, Canadian Derivatives Institute, joined Karen McMeekin, President, Montreal Exchange ("MX") Regulatory Division, to open the market to celebrate a $2 million donation the MX Regulatory Division is making to the HEC Montréal Foundation.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiGfP7NCfX4

This commitment will be directed towards key educational initiatives designed to directly benefit the students and the broader financial community. By supporting HEC Montréal, MX is helping to cultivate the minds that will not only drive innovation, but also safeguard Canada's capital markets ecosystem for years to come. MX is thrilled to support this critical work.

An internationally renowned French-language university, HEC Montréal is open to the world and firmly rooted in the Quebec community. Since 1907, it has been training leaders in all areas of management, who contribute responsibly to the success of organizations and the sustainable transition of society. Its community includes more than 14,000 students from 148 countries, 310 faculty members and more than 115,000 graduates, who make their mark here and around the world. The School offers more than 150 programs at all undergraduate and graduate levels, and welcomes more than 9,000 managers and executives every year.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271312

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange