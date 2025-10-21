Rondo Energy's 100 MWh heat battery, powered by 20 MW of onsite solar, can store industrial heat or use low-cost grid electricity generated during sunny and windy hours, the company said.From pv magazine USA Rondo Energy has announced that a 100 MWh heat battery it installed in California, powered solely by 20 MW of onsite, off-grid solar, has entered daily automatic operation. The heat battery provides continuous high-pressure heat and steam to a Holmes Western oil facility, and is the first large-scale commercial project of its kind, the company said. The heat battery operates alongside gas-fired ...

