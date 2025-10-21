GLP-1 Agonists Market worth $170.75 billion in 2033 with 13.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GLP-1 Agonists Market, valued at US$53.74 billion in 2024, stood at US$64.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2033, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$170.75 billion by the end of the period. Factors such as API and fill finish manufacturing expansions are enhancing supply capacity to meet surging global demand for these therapies. Indication expansion, such as approvals for additional metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, is broadening patient access and driving adoption. Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D) globally continues to significantly boost market demand, as GLP-1 agonists play a pivotal role in the treatment and management of these conditions.

By indication, the GLP-1 Agonists market is segmented into diabetes, obesity and other indications. In 2024, the diabetes segment dominated the market. GLP-1 agonists are becoming a key drug class in diabetes care because of their proven benefits in glycemic control, weight reduction, and cardiovascular risk mitigation. Strong clinical adoption, broad regulatory approvals, and substantial patient populations maintain diabetes as the dominant indication within the GLP-1 market.

By route of administration, the GLP-1 Agonists market is segmented into subcutaneous and oral routes. In 2024, the subcutaneous segment dominated the market. The large share of this market can be attributed to its established effectiveness and patient acceptance for GLP-1 agonists, enabling efficient and controlled drug delivery with sustained release. This administration route allows ease of use with self-injection devices that improve adherence and convenience.

By geography, the GLP-1 agonists market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes, coupled with the rapid adoption of innovative metabolic therapies. Strong healthcare reimbursement frameworks, robust clinical infrastructure, and early regulatory approvals accelerate product uptake. Additionally, significant investments in manufacturing expansions and extensive marketing efforts by leading pharmaceutical companies fuel market momentum in this region.

The market for GLP-1 agonists is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the GLP-1 agonists market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), and Sanofi (France), among other players.

Novo Nordisk (Denmark):

Novo Nordisk is a global leader in metabolic disease innovation, renowned for pioneering GLP-1 agonists such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) that transform diabetes and obesity care. The company's strategic roadmap is marked by continued investment in R&D, with a robust late-stage pipeline and recent launches addressing new indications like cardiovascular risk reduction, chronic kidney disease, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company has embarked on major manufacturing expansions to meet surging demand, acquiring new production sites to secure global supply chain resilience. The company harnesses advanced technologies such as AI-driven drug discovery, innovative formulations, and digital health solutions. Novo Nordisk focuses on enhancing scale, innovation, and therapeutic breadth, thus retaining its strategic position in the rapidly growing GLP-1 agonists market.

Eli Lilly (US)

Eli Lilly is another leading player in the GLP-1 agonists market, leveraging its dual agonist, tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound), which has significantly driven growth in obesity and diabetes therapeutics through 2025. The company is innovating with next-generation oral GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as orforglipron, offering enhanced patient accessibility and adherence by eliminating injection barriers. Eli Lilly is also scaling manufacturing capacity in response to surging demand to ensure robust production and global reach. Strategic pipeline diversification, including metabolic and cardiology solutions, as well as competitive pricing and proactive label expansion, uniquely position Eli Lilly to address market needs and maintain long-term leadership in the GLP-1 sector. These combined efforts, spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercial innovation, have enabled Lilly to drive advances in obesity and diabetes management on a global scale.

Sanofi (US)

Sanofi is another key player in the market with a commercialized GLP-1 combination drug. Soliqua is an innovative fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine and the GLP-1 receptor agonist lixisenatide, specifically targeting adults with type 2 diabetes. Unlike competitors focused mainly on North America and Europe, Sanofi excels in global reach, securing approval for Soliqua in over 80 countries and actively expanding access in emerging markets, such as recent launches in India (2024). Soliqua is recognized for simplifying diabetes management by offering sustained glycemic control and minimizing weight gain through a convenient once-daily injection, thus addressing patient burdens associated with multiple therapies. The company focuses on combination therapies and robust supply chain infrastructure, giving it an edge in global distribution and accessibility, even as it pivots R&D efforts toward immunology and other complex disease areas. This positions Sanofi as a key player in diabetes care, delivering innovative GLP-1 solutions on a global scale.

