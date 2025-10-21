INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: 30th Edition of MD&M Midwest Keynotes Look to Future of Emerging Medtech and Manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / MD&M Midwest, the region's largest annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event taking place on October 21-22 at the Minneapolis Convention Center announces keynote speakers for the event's 30-year anniversary.

Minneapolis currently serves as the home to leading innovators including 3M, Medtronic, General Mills, Mayo Clinic, Bosch Automotive, Medical Alley Association and Cargill, cementing the city as an engineering powerhouse. Manufacturing is the single-largest private sector component of Minnesota's GDP totaling $53 billion, or 13.6% of Minnesota's total GDP.

On October 21, Alex Hill, Senior Engineering Director, Cardiac Ablation Solutions, Medtronic, will present "Advancing Electrophysiology: The Science and Evolution of Pulsed Field Ablation." Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) is a new technology in the field of electrophysiology, offering potential for increased safety and efficacy in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. This keynote will explore the journey of PFA systems, beginning with the foundational research that shaped its development. Key advancements in engineering and clinical studies will be highlighted, demonstrating the potential improvements of PFA compared to traditional ablation techniques. In addition, the session will provide a glimpse into the pipeline of future products.

Later that day, Margaret Gulick, Principal, intelliShift LLC, will keynote "Empowering Manufacturing Through Automation & Robotics: Seizing Disruption," revealing how to cut waste, build momentum with quick automation wins and address workforce concerns to position automation as an enabler, not a replacer. Attendees will learn how to scale pilot successes, leverage data for continuous improvement, and unlock competitive advantages by marrying lean principles with cutting-edge technology.

The following day will commence with Rosemary Coates, Founder & Executive Director, Reshoring Institute, with her presentation of "Beyond Reshoring and Tariffs - What Companies Are Doing Now." Journey through the history of offshoring, reshoring and tariffs, while peeking into the future. This talk will consider the current and future strategies of companies, including where in the world to source and manufacture based on product profiles and the ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

Closing the event is a joint presentation by Drew Davis, Additive Manufacturing Engineer, RECOVER Center (Minneapolis VA Medical Center) and Eric Nickel, Research Biomedical Engineer, Veterans Health Administration (Minnesota VA) with "Let's Break a Leg: Improving 3D-Printed Prosthetics." The rise of 3D printing and scanning technologies has revolutionized healthcare. Medical devices that match patient-specific anatomy, often printed at the point-of-care, are on the rise. Ensuring safety of these devices may require a reimagining of traditional engineering verification and validation testing. This talk will look at how 3D printing technology has intersected with the prosthetics field to create a need for new approaches to testing medical devices with patient-matched geometry, through the example of prosthetic sockets.

"The MD&M Midwest umbrella unites a community of multiple special interests who all share a single goal - to advance their knowledge, contacts and progress in the rapidly accelerating world of advanced manufacturing," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa. "For three decades, MD&M Midwest has stood as the heart of excellence. Minnesota isn't just a location - it's a melting pot of innovation and visionary giants."

