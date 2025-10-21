dlivrd Technologies Inc: Expedite Extends Proven Driver Technology to Support In-House and Hybrid Delivery

Restaurants can now leverage Expedite's proven driver technology and delivery network for in house or hybrid delivery operations with full visibility and control.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Expedite today announced expanded access to its hybrid delivery app, giving restaurant operators the ability to use the same proven driver technology that powers Expedite's nationwide network of professional Expediters . This release marks another step forward in building a connected ecosystem that helps restaurants manage every stage of the off-premise experience, from ordering to delivery to reputation management.

The Expedite driver app brings the company's established delivery tracking technology, AI driver matching, and real-time delivery visibility directly to restaurant operators. It allows them to manage their own drivers, connect with trusted delivery partners, or seamlessly tap into Expedite's network of catering-educated Expediters when in-house staff is not available. The result is a flexible, data-driven approach to hybrid delivery management that gives restaurants full control over their operations and customer experience.

"Restaurants have told us they want flexibility without losing visibility," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies , the company behind Expedite. "By opening access to our driver app, we are giving operators the same tools and insights that power Expediters every day. This is another step toward creating a full ecosystem that connects Expedite Orders, Delivery, and reputation management into one cohesive platform that helps restaurants scale profitably."

The Expedite delivery management platform has already shown strong results among its initial users, who have reported major improvements in their ability to track, manage, and report on internal delivery operations. Early adopters highlight that the hybrid delivery model has become a true growth enabler, allowing teams to scale more responsively by blending internal and external driver resources to handle demand spikes, control costs, and protect brand standards. They also note that while hybrid delivery adds operational complexity, it reinforces the need for advanced tracking, visibility, and reporting capabilities that Expedite delivers with precision.

Expedite, already active across the United States and Canada, plans to extend technology access to the United Kingdom in 2026, where restaurant managed delivery is the industry norm. Early access to the Expedite hybrid delivery app is now open through a limited waitlist, with onboarding spots available beginning January 2026. Restaurants interested in joining can learn more or sign up at www.expedite.io .

About Expedite

Expedite is a delivery management platform built for businesses that need flexibility without losing control. The platform combines AI driven driver matching, real time tracking, and integrated fleet management to create one connected system for every type of delivery, whether in house, third party, or hybrid. With data intelligence at its core, Expedite helps operators improve order efficiency, reduce delivery gaps, and scale seamlessly across markets. Visit www.expedite.io to explore how Expedite powers delivery that performs.

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

