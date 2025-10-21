Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 16:42 Uhr
58 Leser
Chery Group: LEPAS Opens Its First Elegant Lifestyle House, Globally Launches LEPAS Elegant Technology

WUHU, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, at the 2025 Chery International User Summit, LEPAS marked two key milestones the launch of its first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House and the global debut of LEPAS Elegant Technology, reinforcing its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life".

LEPAS Opens Its First Elegant Lifestyle House, Globally Launches LEPAS Elegant Technology

Designed as a miniature urban block, the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House breaks the mold of traditional auto showrooms. It houses three themed zones LEPAS Space (featuring flagship model LEPAS L8), Time Café (showcasing LEPAS L6), and Memory Lane (displaying LEPAS L4). Serving as a multifunctional hub for brand livestreams, user engagement activities and media interactions, it also provides a replicable model for global dealerships and supports user co-creation.

From car, neighborhood to lifestyle philosophy, LEPAS redefines mobility and living boundaries in the new energy era. LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House is more than an exhibition-it's a living vision, inviting elegant explorers to find their unique elegance here.

LEPAS CEO Zhai Xiaobing emphasized that LEPAS is an independent new-energy brand developed by Chery Group leveraging its core resources. LEPAS Elegant Technology integrates a forward-engineered platform, advanced three-electric technologies and an intelligent cockpit to define "Elegant Driving". In the next three years, LEPAS will launch 8 new models, including SUVs and Sedans, covering all major segments.

Notably, Chery's Ecosystem Exhibition at the summit featured lifestyle products such as sunshades and pet kits. Meanwhile, Chery's AiMOGA robot acting as a "Human Assistant" demonstrated multi-scenario applications jointly highlighting Chery Group's integrated innovation alongside eco-partners like LEPAS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801545/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-opens-its-first-elegant-lifestyle-house-globally-launches-lepas-elegant-technology-302590280.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
