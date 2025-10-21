Legacy Growth Partners Reinforces Dealer-First Focus With Proven F&I Model and 30+ Years of Expertise

Expands Nationwide to Equip Franchised Dealers with Strategies that Unlock up to 5x Revenue Growth and Future-Proof Business Success

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Legacy Growth Partners, a Tennessee-based automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) sector leader, today announced its official launch to the broader nationwide market. With over 30 years of experience and a dealer-first approach, Legacy Growth Partners empowers franchised car dealerships to unlock new revenue streams, enhance compliance, and secure long-term, sustainable growth.

Unlike emerging alliances and mass-market providers, Legacy Growth Partners offers a tailored structure that puts dealers-not vendors-at the center of revenue creation. The company partners with mid-to-mega-sized franchised dealerships, each selling a minimum of 150 vehicles per month, to build generational wealth and business durability.

Built for Dealers, Proven Over Decades-Legacy Growth Partners Delivers:

100% client retention rate , underscoring dealer trust and satisfaction

5x revenue growth potential for new dealer partners

Custom training programs that deliver an average 38% increase in revenue performance

A track record of helping dealers create sustainable, dealer-controlled revenue streams

"I established Legacy Growth Partners on the principle that dealers deserve to control their own financial destiny," said John Barbero, President of Legacy Growth Partners. "Our mission is to provide dealer principals with transparent, proven strategies that generate new profits, propel leadership, and protect the legacy they've worked so hard to build."

Dealer Challenges in Today's Market

Dealer Principals are under mounting pressure from multiple directions: regulatory scrutiny, dishonest vendors, shrinking margins, inflation, and rogue employees. On top of that, consolidation by mega dealer groups continues to loom, putting the independence of private operators at risk.

Legacy Growth Partners has spent over 30 years in the F&I sector, translating into a deep understanding of these challenges. Our solutions are designed to restore control, protect revenue, and provide dealerships with the strategies needed to stay competitive-even in volatile markets.

A Distinct Advantage

While many new entrants promote "dealer-focused" concepts, Legacy Growth Partners delivers measurable results dealers can bank on. Our model has already returned millions in income opportunities to partners, demonstrating the real strength of a dealer-first structure. Unlike alliances that dilute ownership, Legacy Growth Partners builds sustainable revenue channels that keep dealerships independent, resilient, and positioned for long-term success.

Dealer Principals interested in securing their future can book a Free Discovery Call today at GoLegacyGrowth.com.

About Legacy Growth Partners

Headquartered in Tennessee, Legacy Growth Partners offers over 30 years of experience exclusively in the automotive industry's Finance & Insurance (F&I) sector, dedicated to serving mid-to-mega-sized, franchised car dealerships across the U.S. Unlike big-box providers, we believe in a personalized, dealer-first approach that prioritizes our clients' success. Our tailored solutions and top-tier training drive high performance and build lasting relationships. Our clients partner with us to create a sound legacy for generations to come. To learn more, visit GoLegacyGrowth.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Audra Wait, President

Wait & Co. (on behalf of Legacy Growth Partners)

audra@waitandco.com | 615-504-8812

SOURCE: Legacy Growth Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/legacy-growth-partners-reinforces-dealer-first-focus-with-proven-fandi-model-and-30-year-1088845