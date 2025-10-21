BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend exchange rate set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2025, has been set at 1.338433 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.274825 pence per share (USD dividend 7.06 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 5 November 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 10 October 2025).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

21 October 2025