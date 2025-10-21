CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.: CERo Therapeutics Announces Third Dose for Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CER-1236 in AML

Company completes first tranche of a $7 million financing to increase cash runway and maintain Nasdaq compliance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) ("CERo" or the "Company"), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company developing novel T cell therapeutics that incorporate phagocytic mechanisms, today announced that investigators have been authorized under the study protocol to administer a third infusion of CER-1236 to a patient enrolled in the first cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial. This additional infusion of 1 million CER-1236 cells per kilogram of body weight of the patient -- completed approximately one week ago and identical to the first two doses -- is intended to generate further safety and dosing information that may help assess the feasibility of a multi-dose administration strategy as an alternative to a single, higher-dose approach. The initial dose level for Cohort One was selected based on dose ranges commonly used in other adoptive T-cell therapy studies.

The third infusion in this patient occurs prior to the first dosing of the first patient in the previously announced second cohort of the study, which is anticipated in the coming weeks, pending completion of study-related regulatory notifications and approvals. It also takes place as the Company has completed the first tranche of a planned $7 million financing (approximately $2.3 million) with existing shareholders. This additional financing is expected to extend its cash runway and support efforts to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

The first-in-human, multi-center, open-label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, or in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed patients with TP53 mutated MDS/AML or AML. The two-part study initiated with dose escalation to determine the highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK). While there has been no observation of toxicities attributable to CER-1236 observed in the first three patients treated to date, the clinical trial is in progress, and no representations or conclusions should be made at this stage regarding the safety, tolerability, or efficacy of CER-1236.

CERo Chief Financial Officer Al Kucharchuk stated, "Our recent milestones highlight CERo's ability to execute and advance CER-1236, even in a challenging financial climate. We are deeply grateful for the continued confidence and commitment of our shareholders, whose support enables us to move this promising program forward. The financing now underway-with the first tranche successfully completed-is expected to extend our cash runway and position us to begin the second cohort once regulatory clearance is obtained. It also reinforces our capital structure and supports ongoing efforts to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements as we continue working to build long-term value for both patients and shareholders."

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering integrates key functional attributes of both innate and adaptive immunity within a single therapeutic construct, designed to engage the body's immune repertoire for more comprehensive tumor targeting. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is designed to redirect patient-derived T cells toward tumor cells through both adaptive perforin/granzyme pathways and innate engulfment mechanisms. The latter employ phagocytic activity to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells ("CER-T"). CERo believes the differentiated targeting properties of CER-T cells may offer advantages compared with currently approved CAR-T therapies and could potentially extend the reach of cellular immunotherapy to both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has initiated clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, for hematologic malignancies.

