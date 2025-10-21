Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.: Eos Energy and Talen Energy Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Power Capacity for AI Infrastructure in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company"), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), and Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TLN), one of the nation's largest independent power producers and energy infrastructure companies, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop energy storage capacity across Pennsylvania to help meet the state's growing demand and support artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The collaboration focuses on leveraging Eos' American-made Z3 battery technology and Talen's extensive generation portfolio in Pennsylvania to deliver reliable, cost-effective power while accelerating the Commonwealth's clean energy transition. As AI and cloud computing drive unprecedented energy consumption, the urgency to bridge power deficiency has never been greater. Together, the companies are looking to develop energy generation and storage capacity that enhances grid reliability and unlocks greater capacity utilization from existing assets - effectively generating more electrons from the same infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Eos and Talen aim to jointly identify and develop multiple storage projects across Talen's existing assets - including potential sites in Pennsylvania at or near operating Talen plants and retired fossil fuel plants, representing multiple gigawatt-hours (GWh) of capacity to meet increasing electricity demand driven by planned AI and cloud computing growth.

"Our collaboration with Talen marks a significant milestone for Eos and the broader Pennsylvania energy ecosystem," said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy. "By pairing Talen's operational expertise and infrastructure with Eos' safe, scalable zinc-based storage technology, we're demonstrating how American innovation can strengthen grid resiliency, address a national security imperative, and power the next generation of digital infrastructure with urgency."

"Talen is committed to leading the AI energy transformation in our core markets," said Mac McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talen Energy. "Partnering with Eos gives us the potential to optimize and increase generation capacity and deploy durable, long-duration storage-made and located right here in Pennsylvania-to support data centers and communities with reliable, low-carbon energy."

The partnership serves as a replicable model for the rest of the country, demonstrating how pairing generation assets with long-duration storage can accelerate AI deployment, enhance grid resilience, and strengthen national energy security - all while reinforcing America's domestic manufacturing base and supply chain independence. Eos' zinc-based systems are designed and built in Pennsylvania, utilizing over 90% U.S.-sourced components and offering key advantages in safety, duration, and reliability.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative Znyth technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

