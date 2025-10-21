AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Positioned for Strong Growth in ORAN 5G and Quantum Technologies Through 2035

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced signal-processing components for satellite, 5G/6G networks, and quantum systems, today announced its strategic positioning to capitalize on the rapidly expanding Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) market and the emerging quantum computing industry projected through 2035.

ORAN Market Growth: Transforming Telecommunications

The global ORAN market, valued at approximately $3.4 billion in 2025, is forecasted to exceed $57 billion by 2035, driven by:

Large-scale 5G network rollouts and cloud-native architecture adoption

Global interoperability mandates and open network initiatives

Increasing public-private partnerships and national security policies favoring open systems



ORAN's disaggregated, software-driven model fosters competition and flexibility, enabling operators to build scalable, intelligent networks optimized through AI and edge computing. Analysts project over 30% CAGR through the next decade as these transformations redefine the telecommunications landscape.

AmpliTech's Leadership in ORAN Innovation

AmpliTech continues to strengthen its technological leadership within the 5G ORAN ecosystem:

Massive MIMO 64T64R radio platform achieving over 1 Gbps throughput in field trials

Patented front-end and low-noise amplifier (LNA) technologies enabling longer-distance, higher-efficiency links

Strategic partnerships with global operators, including a $78 million Letter of Intent from a major Asian MNO and $40M + Letter of Intent (over $20M+ funded purchase orders already received) with a major North American MNO.

U.S.-based manufacturing and secure supply chain ensuring compliance with national infrastructure goals

These advancements establish AmpliTech as one of the few domestic ORAN solution providers offering end-to-end systems designed for speed, efficiency, and interoperability.

Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier

In parallel with ORAN growth, the quantum computing market is projected to expand from $1 billion in 2024 to over $18 billion by 2035. AmpliTech's work in cryogenic quantum amplifiers and ultra-low-noise systems places the company at the intersection of quantum and telecom technologies.

Key innovations include:

Cryogenic amplifier designs preserving quantum signals at near-zero temperatures

High-linearity RF systems enabling quantum communications and computing performance gains

Hybrid network concepts that merge quantum and classical computing for ultra-secure, high-speed connectivity

This convergence of technologies positions AmpliTech as a dual-sector leader in next-generation connectivity solutions.

Why AmpliTech is Well-Positioned and Its Key Differentiation



AmpliTech's strategic strength lies in its vertically integrated business model, in-house innovation, and proven field performance across the entire 5G/6G ORAN ecosystem. Unlike many suppliers that depend on third-party IP or foreign manufacturing, AmpliTech's unique combination of U.S.-based design, fabrication, and system integration establishes a clear competitive moat in performance, reliability, and supply chain security.

Key Differentiators:

End-to-End ORAN Solutions: AmpliTech has developed its own intellectual property and a full line of ORAN radios and ancillary equipment, successfully proven through multiple field trials and customer validations worldwide.

Proprietary LNA Technology: The company's patented low-noise amplifiers (four new patents issued in 2025) deliver unmatched receiver sensitivity and data throughput. Developed by the AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center (AGMDC) in Texas, these devices significantly enhance range and link performance across cellular and satellite systems.

Private 5G Network Expertise: AmpliTech's complete line of secure Private 5G network radios achieves speeds exceeding 1.4 Gbps, seamlessly interoperating with commercial MNO networks. These systems eliminate connectivity "dead zones" while enabling Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for homes, businesses, and smart-city applications.

U.S.-Based Vertical Integration: AmpliTech remains the only U.S.-based, vertically integrated company offering complete end-to-end turnkey solutions for both Private and Commercial ORAN deployments, spanning design, chip-level innovation, packaging, assembly, and network-level integration.

By combining proprietary chip technology with full-system design and domestic manufacturing, AmpliTech is redefining what it means to deliver true open, secure, and high-performance 5G/6G infrastructure.

"Our strategy has always been to stay ahead of technological shifts, and the convergence of ORAN and quantum computing is a perfect example," said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group.

Fawad Maqbool added, "We are building foundational trust with global carriers, equipment manufacturers, and enterprise partners as we align with the world's transition toward open, intelligent, and secure communications infrastructure. With our R&D breakthroughs and new IP portfolio, AmpliTech is defining performance boundaries from cryogenic labs to 5G antenna towers. Our pipeline, strong balance sheet, and partnerships ensure we are executing on our five-year vision of sustained innovation and shareholder value."

Financial Overview and Analyst Outlook

AmpliTech continues to build a strong financial foundation supported by consistent revenue growth, operational efficiency, and favorable analyst sentiment.



Key Financial Highlights (as of FY 2025 and latest earnings release):

Revenue Growth: The company's sales have increased by approximately 53.8% compared to total 2024 sales, and that's only in the first six months of 2025, driven by expansion in the 5G ORAN and core amplifier divisions, with recurring contract revenues from Tier-1 carriers and enterprise customers

Forward Guidance: Management reaffirmed FY2025 guidance during its release of Q2 financial results, projecting at least $24 million in sales, which would represent, at the very least, nearly triple the total revenues achieved in FY2024 . This growth is expected to be accompanied by sustained margin expansion and continued investment in quantum-enabled 5G architectures.

$24 million in sales, which would represent, at the very least, . This growth is expected to be accompanied by sustained margin expansion and continued investment in quantum-enabled 5G architectures. Gross Margin: Gross margins will improve throughout the balance of FY2025 back into double digits, driven by cost optimization, and higher-margin proprietary product sales

Balance Sheet Strength: Cash and equivalents totaled $12.3 million as of Q2 2025, with no long-term debt, providing a solid runway for R&D and production scale-up

Analyst Coverage: Independent equity research firms have reiterated "Buy" and "Outperform" ratings, citing AmpliTech's strong IP portfolio, U.S. manufacturing base, and exposure to the rapidly expanding ORAN and quantum computing markets



These financial metrics and positive analyst outlook confirm AmpliTech's transformation from a component innovator to a scalable, high-performance communications technology company with accelerating earnings momentum.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGW) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and systems for satellite, 5G/6G telecom, quantum computing, defense, and space applications. Its five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services (AGTGSS) work symbiotically and serve customers worldwide. Through continuous innovation and U.S.-based manufacturing, AmpliTech is enabling the next generation of connectivity and communication systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things, that this white paper content will lead to further orders and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

References

1. Research Nester, Open Radio Access Network Market Size and Forecast (Sept 2025)

2. Polaris Market Research, Open RAN Market Analysis Report (Nov 2024)

3. Grand View Research, Open RAN Market Outlook 2024-2035

4. Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity, Implications of Open RAN Adoption (Mar 2025)

5. Market Research Future, Quantum Computing Market Growth Forecast 2025-2035

6. AmpliTech Group, Q2 2025 Investor Call Transcript and CEO Remarks

7. AmpliTech Patents in 5G and Cryogenic Quantum Systems (2024-2025)

8. AmpliTech Group, FY 2024-2025 Financial Highlights and ORAN IP Acquisitions

Contacts: Corporate Social Media CompanyContact: X: @AmpliTechAMPG Jorge Flores Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG Tel: 631-521-7831 Facebook: AmpliTechInc Investors@amplitechgroup.com Linked In: AmpliTech Group Inc Investor Relations Contact: Kirin Smith ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC's research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.