Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 17:28
10,804 Euro
+4,75 % +0,490
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80010,81817:30
10,79410,82417:30
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Power Ford Becomes the Hennessey Performance Epicenter in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Power Ford has announced the arrival of Hennessey Performance vehicles to its product lineup, joining a select group of Ford dealerships nationwide authorized to offer Hennessey's high-output builds. This development provides New Mexico customers with direct access to some of the most powerful and performance-oriented vehicles in the Ford ecosystem, eliminating the need for out-of-state ordering or third-party upfits.

hennessey ford performance lineup power ford

hennessey ford performance lineup power ford
Lineup of Hennessey-tuned Ford vehicles including Mustang and F-150 at Power Ford, New Mexico's only Hennessey-authorized dealer.

Hennessey's builds, including the VelociRaptor, Venom 775 F-150, and performance variants of the Mustang and Bronco, are engineered for extreme power and durability. Importantly, these vehicles are sold through certified dealers, with warranty-compliant upgrades that are fully serviceable at Power Ford.

"We're proud to bring Hennessey's formidable upgrades to New Mexico," said Rob Sneed, General Manager of Power Ford. "This partnership enhances what we already offer in the performance space, delivering high-powered, street-legal vehicles that meet Ford's engineering standards, all available locally."

This move aligns with broader trends in dealership operations, where customer interest in high-performance trucks and SUVs continues to grow. It also positions Power Ford at the forefront of a retail shift toward dealer-integrated specialty offerings, as consumers look for turnkey custom vehicles rather than navigating the aftermarket independently.

With Hennessey expanding its manufacturing footprint to meet demand, Power Ford's timing allows it to secure inventory and support a growing segment of customers interested in factory-grade performance.

Contact Information

Matt Sneed
Director of Operations
matt@myforddealer.com
505-449-1241

.

SOURCE: Power Ford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-becomes-the-hennessey-performance-epicenter-in-new-mexico-1085440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
