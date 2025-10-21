Anzeige
Anew Climate and Seaspan Energy Complete First Bio-LNG Loading for Maritime Sector, Advancing Maritime Decarbonization
21.10.2025
Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate and Seaspan Energy Complete First Bio-LNG Loading for Maritime Sector, Advancing Maritime Decarbonization

Ship-to-ship fueling operation in Long Beach demonstrates scalable, low-carbon marine fuel solution aligned with global climate goals

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / In another landmark step toward maritime decarbonization, Anew Climate (Anew) and Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) have successfully completed their first ship-to-ship loading operation of renewable liquefied natural gas (Bio-LNG) in the Port of Long Beach, California, marking a pivotal moment in the transition to lower-carbon marine fuels on the North American West Coast.

Following the announcement of a strategic agreement last month to deliver Bio-LNG at scale, the two companies have successfully completed their first bunkering of a commercial container vessel. The renewable natural gas (RNG) used to produce the Bio-LNG was sourced from a Morrow Energy facility. The RNG from this facility has a low certified carbon intensity of 7.74 grams of CO2e per megajoule of energy under the ISCC framework.

This loading operation serves as a critical proof-of-concept for the scalable deployment of Bio-LNG in commercial shipping, demonstrating its immediate potential to decarbonize maritime transport. "This pilot is just the beginning," said Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy. "We're proud to collaborate with Anew Climate to forge a new path for lower-carbon marine fuel. Together, we're demonstrating that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand."

The loading builds on Anew Climate's previous milestones in the sector, including the first Bio-LNG fueling of a marine vessel in the U.S. in 2021 and the launch of a carbon-neutral platform supply vessel in 2022.

"We're thrilled to mark this milestone, which highlights Anew's leadership in accelerating the adoption of renewable fuels in the maritime sector," said Andy Brosnan, President of Anew Climate Low Carbon Fuels. "Anew continues to take affirmative steps to expand opportunities for shippers to deploy Bio-LNG across the globe, and together with Seaspan, we're making a real impact by reducing maritime emissions today."

About Seaspan Energy

Seaspan Energy is a part of Seaspan Marine, a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the West Coast of North America. With well over a century of successful participation in coastal commerce, Seaspan is a major partner in the Pacific Northwest marine economy.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@anewclimate.com

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/anew-climate-and-seaspan-energy-complete-first-bio-lng-loading-for-maritime-sector-1089795

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
