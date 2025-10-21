Sunshine State Dentistry: Debuting the "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship

Sunshine State Dentistry invites undergrads and graduates to apply for a chance to win $2,500.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sunshine State Dentistry wants to make it easier for incoming and current college students to overcome the financial burdens standing between them and their long-term goals. Beginning this year, students can apply for the team's "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship, which promises its winning student $2,500 in financial support.

Applicants are invited to submit a two- to three-minute video reflecting on the connection between oral health and confidence, social experiences, or professional success.

According to Sunshine State Dentistry , students may "choose to focus on self-image, social relationships, career advancement, or other meaningful areas where a healthy smile can make a difference."

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of enrollment in a college, trade school, university, or graduate program. To ensure fairness, videos must be original and may not be created or modified with AI tools.

Students have until March 15, 2026, to complete their videos and submit them alongside the application form available on Sunshine State Dentistry's website. Once the submission deadline passes, the scholarship selection committee at Sunshine State Dentistry will take between one and three months to select a winner.

The team asks that students and their families refrain from reaching out to Sunshine State Dentistry representatives during this timeframe, as the team can't answer questions about the status of a student's application at this time. Once the team picks its winner, it will share the winner's name and achievements on its website.

The scholarship selection committee at Sunshine State Dentistry looks forward to hearing students' perspectives on how oral health impacts confidence, relationships, and long-term success.

Students can visit the "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship page to learn more about the scholarship's qualifying criteria today.

About Sunshine State Dentistry

The professional dental team at Sunshine State Dentistry makes use of state-of-the-art dental tools to make dental services accessible, effective, and enjoyable for all patients. Everyone who comes to Sunshine State Dentistry for cleanings, emergency care, and support can trust the team to treat them with respect and compassion.

Sunshine State Dentistry offers a suite of services to patients of all ages and backgrounds and will recommend treatments based on each patient's individual needs. Contact the dentistry team today to learn more about how the practice takes a uniquely modern approach to dental healthcare.

