Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 17:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunshine State Dentistry: Debuting the "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship

Sunshine State Dentistry invites undergrads and graduates to apply for a chance to win $2,500.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Sunshine State Dentistry wants to make it easier for incoming and current college students to overcome the financial burdens standing between them and their long-term goals. Beginning this year, students can apply for the team's "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship, which promises its winning student $2,500 in financial support.

Applicants are invited to submit a two- to three-minute video reflecting on the connection between oral health and confidence, social experiences, or professional success.

According to Sunshine State Dentistry, students may "choose to focus on self-image, social relationships, career advancement, or other meaningful areas where a healthy smile can make a difference."

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of enrollment in a college, trade school, university, or graduate program. To ensure fairness, videos must be original and may not be created or modified with AI tools.

Students have until March 15, 2026, to complete their videos and submit them alongside the application form available on Sunshine State Dentistry's website. Once the submission deadline passes, the scholarship selection committee at Sunshine State Dentistry will take between one and three months to select a winner.

The team asks that students and their families refrain from reaching out to Sunshine State Dentistry representatives during this timeframe, as the team can't answer questions about the status of a student's application at this time. Once the team picks its winner, it will share the winner's name and achievements on its website.

The scholarship selection committee at Sunshine State Dentistry looks forward to hearing students' perspectives on how oral health impacts confidence, relationships, and long-term success.

Students can visit the "The Power of a Smile" Scholarship page to learn more about the scholarship's qualifying criteria today.

About Sunshine State Dentistry

The professional dental team at Sunshine State Dentistry makes use of state-of-the-art dental tools to make dental services accessible, effective, and enjoyable for all patients. Everyone who comes to Sunshine State Dentistry for cleanings, emergency care, and support can trust the team to treat them with respect and compassion.

Sunshine State Dentistry offers a suite of services to patients of all ages and backgrounds and will recommend treatments based on each patient's individual needs. Contact the dentistry team today to learn more about how the practice takes a uniquely modern approach to dental healthcare.

Contact Information:

Heather Keith
Office Manager
wpb@sunshinestatedentistry.com
(561) 810-5674

.

SOURCE: Sunshine State Dentistry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/debuting-the-%22the-power-of-a-smile%22-scholarship-1090063

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.