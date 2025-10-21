Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Names Bert Crouch Head of Real Estate Equity

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Bert Crouch has been named Partner and Head of Real Estate Equity at Apollo. Crouch will lead Apollo's real estate equity business, encompassing Bridge Investment Group ("Bridge"), the real estate equity platform company acquired earlier this year, as well as the firm's existing strategies. Robert Morse, currently serving as Executive Chairman of Bridge, will transition into a Vice Chairman role at Apollo focused on origination along with corporate and client relationships. Jonathan Slager will continue in his role as CEO of Bridge, working alongside Crouch to drive growth across the real estate equity platform.

Crouch brings more than 20 years of real estate investment and portfolio management experience across equity and credit, with a focus on thematic, high conviction strategies across the capital structure. He joins Apollo from Invesco Real Estate, where he most recently served as Head of North America since 2020, Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. since its launch in 2023, and Lead Portfolio Manager of various opportunistic and credit funds dating back to 2010. Crouch was also a member of Invesco Real Estate's Global Executive Committee and Invesco Private Markets' Executive Committee.

Apollo Partner and Co-Head of Equity David Sambur said, "Bert is an industry veteran with deep investment experience, leadership acumen and a strong track record of driving growth initiatives, and his hiring underscores Apollo's commitment to support a best-in-class real estate equity business. We believe our leading platform is well-positioned in the industry, with capabilities that span equity and credit and an exceptionally talented senior team. I am confident Bert's leadership will accelerate our ability to execute on our long-term strategy amid improving market fundamentals."

Crouch said, "Joining Apollo at this moment represents a unique opportunity to help lead a scaled, vertically integrated real estate platform with the ability to invest across cycles and deliver for clients in both institutional and wealth channels. We see clear market opportunities emerging, particularly in sectors where Apollo has strong conviction, including housing, industrial, net lease and other key verticals. I look forward to working with the team and our investors to build on this strong foundation and drive the business' next phase of growth."

Morse said, "Bert is a talented real estate investor and executive who is ideally suited to drive growth in Apollo's real estate equity business. Bringing on a leader of his caliber speaks to the strength of our combined platform as we position the business for long-term success."

Slager said, "Bridge and Apollo share a deep commitment to performance, innovation and partnership, and with Bert's addition, we are even better positioned to execute on our strategy, capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver strong outcomes for our investors."

Apollo's real estate platform has more than $110 billion of assets under management with diversified investment strategies across real estate equity and credit. Apollo's real estate equity franchise operates with specialized investment expertise and a nationwide operating footprint.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

