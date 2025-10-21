DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 21-Oct-2025 / 15:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 October 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.89 pence per Ordinary Share, being the third interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2025. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.32p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.57p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 1.89p The dividend will be paid on 21 November 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31 October 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 30 October 2025. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary 0333 300 1932 For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 405768 EQS News ID: 2216292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

