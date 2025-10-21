Molecular Instruments® (MI) and Abcam today announced that MI's newly introduced HCR HiFi Encoder is broadly compatible with Abcam's portfolio of RabMAb® and mouse primary antibodies. This collaboration combines Abcam's extensive catalog of best-in-class primary antibodies with MI's state-of-the-art amplification technology, offering researchers a powerful new approach to multiplex immunofluorescence (IF) and co-detection workflows.

The HCR HiFi Encoder represents a breakthrough in multiplex IF, delivering high performance, quantitative HCR Gold signal amplification to users' favorite RabMAb® and mouse primary antibodies in a simple, one-step workflow. By enabling the simultaneous use of multiple primary antibodies from the same host species/isotype (e.g., mouse IgG1 or rabbit IgG) without cross-reactivity, the Encoder removes the need for secondary antibodies and fixed antibody panels, overcoming limitations that have long restricted conventional IF methods. At the same time, it integrates seamlessly with HCR Gold RNA-FISH, unifying protein and RNA imaging and supporting the simultaneous detection of up to 10 targets within a single sample.

"The HCR HiFi Encoder unlocks the full potential of Abcam's industry-leading antibody portfolio by bringing true multiplexing power to researchers in a simple, accessible workflow," said Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. "By removing longstanding barriers in immunofluorescence and integrating seamlessly with our existing RNA-FISH assays, we're enabling scientists to ask-and answer-more complex biological questions than ever before."

By combining Abcam's trusted RabMAb® and mouse primary antibody portfolio with the transformative capabilities of the HCR HiFi Encoder, scientists gain an advanced framework for multiplex IF that's both accessible and scalable. Researchers can explore Abcam's primary antibody catalog here, and order the HCR HiFi Encoder directly from Molecular Instruments here to get started.

"At Abcam, we're committed to empowering researchers with the highest-quality tools to drive discovery," said Josh Johnson, Vice President Strategy and Partnerships at Abcam. "By combining the HCR HiFi Encoder with our recombinant RabMAb® antibody portfolio, researchers gain unprecedented flexibility to design multiplexed experiments using the antibodies they already trust. Together with Molecular Instruments, we're streamlining complex workflows and enabling scientists to explore biology with greater depth, precision, and confidence."

