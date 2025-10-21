Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 17:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUDA BEAUTY JOINS FORCES WITH MISS UNIVERSE PALESTINE, NADEEN AYOUB, AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR HER PARTICIPATION IN THE MISS UNIVERSE

Huda Beauty Backs Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub in her Miss Universe journey

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub - a powerhouse of purpose, beauty, and impact who embodies everything the brand stands for: empowerment, inclusivity, and fearless self-expression.

Nadeen Ayoub, Miss Palestine & Huda Kattan, Founder & CEO of Huda Beauty

Founded by global beauty mogul Huda Kattan, Huda Beauty has always championed authenticity and representation in everything they do. This exciting partnership marks another bold step in the brand's mission to celebrate women who use their platforms to create real change and inspire the world.

At just 27 years old, Nadeen Ayoub is much more than a model and wellness advocate - she's a leader with a mission. Crowned Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen will proudly represent her country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant this November in Bangkok, Thailand, where she'll compete among over 130 contestants from across the globe.

Beyond the spotlight, Nadeen is the founder of Olive Green Academy and Sayidat Falasteen Foundation, platforms dedicated to sustainability, education, and women's empowerment. Through initiatives that merge technology, environmental awareness, and social impact, her work is reshaping how communities approach wellness, environmental responsibility, and opportunities for women - values that deeply align with Huda Beauty's belief in beauty as a force for empowerment and progress.

Together, Huda Beauty and Nadeen Ayoub are redefining what it means to be truly beautiful - strong, authentic, and unapologetically yourself - while shining a global spotlight on the power of women to create change, one bold step at a time.

ABOUT HUDA BEAUTY

Huda Beauty's mantra is that Beauty is Self-Made. Founded by leading beauty authority Huda Kattan in 2013, the brand has evolved to become a globally renowned beauty movement that challenges conventional standards and empowers beauty lovers worldwide.

Known for inspiring transparency within the industry and creating iconic, innovative and cult-favorite products, such as the ICONIC Easy Routine - Easy Primer, Easy Blur & Easy Bake Setting Powder - the brand makes beauty accessible and fun for all. Driven by their community, Huda Beauty encourages a celebration of individuality and self-expression that goes beyond just make-up.

In 2025, Huda Beauty reached a major milestone, becoming a fully independent company as of June-a bold step that reinforces its commitment to creative freedom, community-driven innovation, and founder-led vision. Earlier in 2025, Huda Beauty was honored as the Most Popular Beauty Brand Globally in both Q1 & Q2 2025 by Cosmetify, further cementing its status as a global leader in the beauty industry.

Recognized for its commitment to quality, authenticity and innovation, the brand has also received numerous accolades and has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Allure Best of Beauty Award, Elle Beauty Award, and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801683/Huda_Beauty.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-joins-forces-with-miss-universe-palestine-nadeen-ayoub-as-official-sponsor-for-her-participation-in-the-miss-universe-302590301.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.