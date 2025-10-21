The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com