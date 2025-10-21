Anzeige
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B4L0PD47

Issuer Name

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

United States

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Oct-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Oct-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.824126

3.033989

4.858115

3104854

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.948500

3.726000

5.674500

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B4L0PD47

1165811

0

1.824126

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1165811

1.824126%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

11/28/2025

Cash

1939043

3.033989

Sub Total 8.B2

1939043

3.033989%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

4.858115%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Oct-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York


