NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Training Expands AI and VR Development Capabilities with New Strategic Hires

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Uplift Training (OTC:NRPI), a leader in immersive educational training and workforce development, announced the addition of highly experienced specialists to its internal development team. The new hires will significantly expand Uplift's capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and interactive educational module development-key pillars of the company's mission to advance workforce development, training, and education through immersive technologies.

Joining the Uplift Training team:

Matt Sharp is a seasoned leader in AI and data engineering, with deep expertise in deploying, managing, and scaling machine learning and generative AI systems in production. He is widely recognized as an AI expert and is the author of the respected book LLMs in Production. Known as a "Data Pioneer," Matt has led successful AI initiatives at both startups and large tech companies, building robust ecosystems that foster innovation and drive organization-wide adoption.

Shane Smit, a veteran software engineer and game developer with over 33 years of programming experience, has worked with numerous video game studios including Disney Interactive. He has directly contributed to over 20 commercial game titles across platforms including console, PC, mobile, and VR. Smit brings broad expertise in artificial intelligence, physics, animation, audio, networked multiplayer, UI/UX, and custom tools within both proprietary and public game engines. In addition to his industry experience, Shane helped establish the engineering courses for the Entertainment Arts & Engineering master's program at the University of Utah, where he taught courses in video game engineering, game AI, and mobile game development. He also built the Data Engineering organization at MX Technologies-a major fintech company-where he implemented their first machine learning models and helped launch their Data Science division. Shane's passion for video games, their technology, and their culture deeply informs his work and vision.

Peter West, an accomplished technology entrepreneur and CEO of Qualiti.ai, joins Uplift as a key advisor on AI-driven development processes and human-supervised automation. West has extensive experience in scaling advanced AI platforms to enhance digital training tools and enterprise workflows.

"With the rapid evolution of immersive technologies and AI, expanding our internal capabilities is critical to our mission of preparing the next generation's workforce for future career pathways," said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Training. "Matt, Shane, and Peter each bring industry-leading expertise that will allow us to accelerate the development of transformational training and learning tools-helping students and workers gain real-world skills through advanced VR and AI-powered experiences."

Uplift's training and education initiatives-including its flagship Starborn Academy program-have already reached thousands of students across the U.S., delivering high-impact training in areas such as space exploration, engineering, and STEM careers. The company's expanded team will now focus on building the next generation of immersive learning modules in partnership with industry, education, and government stakeholders focused on teaching specific skills and trades for workforce development, a key partner being ABC Labs, which was announced last week.

About Uplift Training (OTC: NRPI)

Uplift Training is an AI-first educational training company transforming workforce development through immersive virtual reality. We design and deliver adaptive, skills-based training that blends artificial intelligence with hands-on VR simulations to accelerate learning, boost engagement, and improve performance. Our programs align with industry needs and give learners practical pathways into high-demand careers. Learn more at https://www.uplifttraining.com/

