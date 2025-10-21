Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ARS
|Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
|Friday October 24, 2025
|DOCT
|Republic Technologies Inc.
|ICS
|Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.
|KAS
|Dynamite Blockchain Corp.
|LFG
|Universal Digital Inc.
|MLM
|McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
|TERA
|Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
|TMAS
|Temas Resources Corp.
|TRIP
|Red Light Holland Corp.
|USCM
|US Critical Metals Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.