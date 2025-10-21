LEO revenues up 70.7% 1 , driving Connectivity growth

Operating Verticals revenues of €283 million, down 1.2% 1

All financial objectives confirmed

All resolutions relating to contemplated €1.5 billion capital increase approved by Shareholders

Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) reports revenues for the First Quarter ended 30 September 2025.

In millions Q1 2024-25 Q1 2025-26 Change Reported Like-for-like2 Video 151.8 133.6 -12.0% -10.5% Government Services 46.4 52.4 13.0% 18.5% Mobile Connectivity 42.0 34.7 -17.4% -12.1% Fixed Connectivity 56.5 62.3 10.2% 15.9% Connectivity 144.9 149.4 3.1% 8.6% o/w LEO 33.6 54.1 61.0% 70.7% o/w GEO 111.3 95.3 -14.4% -10.1% Total Operating Verticals 296.7 283.0 -4.6% -1.2% Other Revenues 3.0 10.2 n.a. n.a Total 299.7 293.2 -2.2% -0.3% EUR/USD exchange rate 1.09 1.16

FIRST QUARTER REVENUES3

Total revenues for the First Quarter stood at €293 million, down 2.2% on a reported basis, and stable (-0.3%) like-for-like.

Revenues of the four Operating Verticals (ie, excluding 'Other Revenues') stood at €283 million. They were down 1.2% on a like-for-like basis excluding a negative currency effect of €10 million. Quarter-on-quarter, revenues of the four Operating Verticals were down by 11% like-for-like.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all variations indicated hereunder are expressed on a like-for-like basis, ie, at constant currency and perimeter.

Video (47% of revenues)

Video revenues amounted to €134 million, down 10.5% year-on-year, reflecting the secular market decline, as well as the negative effect of the latest sanctions imposed on Russian channels, with an impact of c. €16m expected in FY 2025-26.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues were down by 8.3%, notably reflecting the above-mentioned sanctions.

On the commercial front, Eutelsat secured contract renewals, confirming the 7/8° West video neighbourhood as the leading satellite position in MENA, notably the renewals of its longstanding partnership with key regional player, BHS Telecommunications.

Connectivity (53% of revenues)

First Quarter Connectivity revenues stood at €149.4 million, up 8.6% like-for-like year-on-year. They reflected a 70.7% rise in LEO revenues to €54.1 million, partially offset by a 10.1% decline in GEO revenues.

Quarter-on-quarter revenues were down by 13.2%. This sequential decline was mainly the reflection of an exceptionally high level of LEO terminal sales in Q4 2024-25 across all three verticals. LEO revenues were down 20.1%, reflecting the above-mentioned terminal sales as well as catch-up revenues recorded in Q4 FY25.

Fixed Connectivity

Fixed Connectivity revenues stood at €62 million, up 15.9% year-on-year, reflecting continuing growth in LEO services. Revenues were impacted by the cessation of revenue recognition from TIM on KONNECT-VHTS since January 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues were down by 6%. This reflected in particular more challenging conditions for GEO-enabled solutions.

On the commercial front, Eutelsat signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tussas, Greenland's national provider of telecommunications services, to deliver secure and resilient communications across the territory. Elsewhere, Eutelsat and Nelco (part of the Tata Group) signed an agreement to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit satellite connectivity services across India.

Government Services

Government Services revenues stood at €52 million, up 18.5% year-on-year. This rise reflected the growing demand LEO-enabled connectivity solutions for governmental applications, notably with services delivered in Ukraine.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues were down 17%, reflecting mainly the above-mentioned terminal impact.

Mobile Connectivity

Mobile Connectivity revenues stood at €35 million, down 12.1% year-on-year. They mainly reflected lower GEO revenues as well as the non-recurrence of a one-off contract in aviation for c.€3 million in Q1 FY 2024-25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues were down by 19%, reflecting revenue catch-up in Q4 FY25, and a slowdown in GEO in addition to the above-mentioned terminal impact.

Other Revenues

'Other Revenues' amounted to €10 million in the First Quarter versus €3 million a year earlier and €12 million in the Fourth Quarter of FY 2024-25. They included a €5 million positive impact from hedging operations in the First Quarter as well as revenue recognition from IRIS2 related to Eutelsat's involvement as Consortium System Development Prime.

BACKLOG

The backlog stood at €3.5 billion at 30 September 2025, stable versus end-June 2025. It was equivalent to 2.8 times FY 2024-25 revenues, with Connectivity representing 58% of the total.

30 Sep 2024 30 Jun 2025 30 Sep 2025 Value of contracts (in billions of euros) 3.9 3.5 3.5 In years of annual revenues 3.2 2.8 2.8 Share of Connectivity 55% 57% 58%

Note: The backlog represents future revenues from capacity or service agreements and can include contracts for satellites under procurement. Managed services are not included in the backlog.

OUTLOOK AND FINANCIAL TARGETS

The First Quarter performance was in line with our expectations enabling us to confirm our FY 2025-26 financial objectives4

Revenues of the four operating verticals in line with the level of FY 2024-25.

LEO revenues to grow by 50% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin slightly below the level of FY 2024-25.

Gross capital expenditure is expected in a range of €1.0-1.1 billion.

Following the contemplated capital increases announced in June 2025 and due to be completed by the end of calendar 2025, Net Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA is estimated at c.2.5x5 by year-end FY 2025-26.

Our longer-term objectives are also confirmed:

Revenues of the four operating verticals between €1.5 and €1.7 billion 6 by the end of FY 2028-29, with LEO revenues significantly outperforming the market.

by the end of FY 2028-29, with LEO revenues significantly outperforming the market. Operating leverage driving a mid-to-high single-digit percentage point improvement in the EBITDA margin7, resulting in a margin of at least 60% by FY 2028-29.

In the longer term (post FY 2028-29), the B2B connectivity market is expected to pursue its growth at a double-digit rate, mostly driven by LEO market expansion.

Note: Financial objectives assume: (i) no additional impact on revenues due to sanctions imposed on channels broadcast on the group's fleet (ii) the nominal launch and entry into operation of satellites in course of construction in accordance with the timetable envisaged by the Group; (iii) no incidents affecting any of the satellites in-orbit.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The General Shareholders' Meeting held on 30th September 2025 approved all of the resolutions submitted for approval.

Ordinary Resolutions

The General Meeting ratified and confirmed the following appointments to the Board of Directors:

1st resolution: Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Michel Combes as Director of the Company.

2nd resolution: Ratification of the appointment of Ms. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas as Director of the Company.

3rd resolution: Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Eric Labaye as Director of the Company.

4th resolution: Appointment of Mr. Jean-Baptiste Massignon as Director of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

5th resolution: Appointment of Mr. Jérémie Gué as Director of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent.

Extraordinary Resolutions

The General Meeting approved the following resolutions:

6th and 7th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the French State for a total nominal amount of €137,685,395, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the French State.

8th and 9th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of Bharti Space Limited for a total nominal amount of €7,467,500, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of Bharti Space Limited.

10th and 11th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (the "UK Government") for a total nominal amount of €22,537,105, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the UK Government.

12th and 13th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of CMA CGM Participations for a total nominal amount of €24,955,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of CMA CGM Participations.

14th and 15th resolutions: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, without preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, for the benefit of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations for a total nominal amount of €14,355,000, and waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations.

16th resolution: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company, maintaining shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

17th resolution: Restating of the overall cap on capital increases and the overall cap on debt security issuance provided for in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the 18th resolution of the general shareholders' meeting held on 23 November 2023.

18th resolution: Authorization for the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase with or without preferential subscription rights, decided pursuant to the 16th resolution of this General Shareholders' Meeting.

19th resolution: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate and/or future entitlement to the Company's share capital, with waiver of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of a Company or Group savings plan.

20th resolution: Allocation of the deficit "Retained Earnings" account to the reserves' account and share capital reduction resulting from losses, by reducing the nominal value of shares; delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to carry out the share capital reduction.

The full results of the votes on each resolution are available on the Company's website in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

APPENDIX

Quarterly Reported revenues

The table below shows quarterly reported revenues.

In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 2024-25 2024-25 2024-25 2024-25 2024-25 2025-26 Video 151.8 157.4 151.7 147.3 608.2 133.6 Government Services 46.4 50.1 49.5 65.0 211.0 52.4 Mobile Connectivity 42.0 33.3 39.7 44.7 159.7 34.7 Fixed Connectivity 56.5 62.3 59.7 68.8 247.3 62.3 Connectivity 144.9 145.7 148.9 178.5 618.1 149.4 o/w LEO 33.6 40.3 42.3 70.5 186.8 54.1 o/w GEO 111.3 105.4 106.7 107.9 431.3 95.3 Total Operating Verticals 296.7 303.2 300.6 325.7 1,226.3 283.0 Other Revenues 3.0 3.3 -0.7 11.8 17.5 10.2 Total 299.7 306.5 300.0 337.5 1,243.7 293.2

1 Like-for-like change at constant currency and perimeter.

2 Change at constant currency and perimeter. The variation is calculated as follows: i) Q1 FY 2025-26 USD revenues are converted at Q1 2024-25 rates; ii) Hedging revenues are excluded. There is no perimeter effect in the first quarter.

3 The share of each application as a percentage of total revenues is calculated excluding "Other Revenues".

4 Before impact from passive ground segment partial disposal.

5 After impact from passive ground segment partial disposal of €0.5bn.

6 Data at eur/usd rate of 1.12x and After impact from passive ground segment partial disposal.

7 Including an estimated annualized adjusted EBITDA impact of €(75-80)m due to passive ground segment partial disposal

