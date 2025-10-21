Pet's Best Life, LLC. Aims to Help People 'Love Their Dogs Longer' with Science-Based Products like Yummy Combs and Longevity15

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The biggest problem with dogs isn't barking, jumping, or turning your fav shoes into chew toys. For many, it's their lifespans - about 10 to 15-years on average. For sure, everyone wishes they could have more time with their loved ones, which certainly extends to our furry friends. For Joe and Judy Roetheli, co-founders of Pet's Best Life, LLC., their mission is straightforward: To help people "love their dogs longer" through innovative, science-based products, such as Yummy Combs® and Longevity15®.

Yummy Combs was created in response to today's epidemic of periodontal disease, says founder Joe Roetheli, who holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics and has spent well over a quarter-century solving problems with innovative solutions. "Eighty percent of dogs in the U.S. (3-years-old and older) are suffering from varying degrees of gum disease," he says. "Left untreated, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and damage the heart, liver and kidneys. Unfortunately, dogs are biologically predestined to hide their vulnerabilities, including pain, which leaves most people unaware of this ticking time bomb."

According to Roetheli, Yummy Combs is the first science-backed, patented, dental treat proven to safely remove hardened tartar by 26%. "With up to 200 scraping surfaces, it's unique hexagonal, honeycomb design safely removes tarter from all sides of the teeth, much like flossing and scrubbing (brushing)," he explains. "Yummy Combs is perfect for oral maintenance between brushings and checkups, and its effectiveness is backed by science. It's the first treat clinically proven to remove (hardened) tarter from dogs' teeth, as published in the May 2024 Journal of Veterinary Dentistry. Some oral care specialists even suggest that Yummy Combs offers better oral care maintenance than exists for people!"

The recipient of the Veterinary Oral Health Council Seal of Approval, Yummy Combs checks key boxes for safety. "People are understandably concerned about choking or obstructions… and so are we. That's why Yummy Combs features a game-changing wide, flat design with thin walls that quickly dissolve to help avert gulping and choking," he said. "We've also added a secret sauce called 'Slick'M, which quickly becomes very slick greatly diminishing the chance of blockages, while hastening digestion."

Voted 2024 "Product of the Year", Roetheli believes Yummy Combs is perfect for those watching their pups' weight. "About 50% of dogs in the U.S. over 2-years-old are overweight, which can shorten lifespans by up to one-third," he said. "Yummy Combs features a superior 20:1 protein-to-starch ratio, 22 essential amino acids and the required vitamins and minerals to fuel healthy energy and help combat obesity."

Pet's Best Life dedication to keeping your 'best friends' healthy and happy life continues to expand with Longevity15. "Powered by C15:0, the first new crucial fatty acid discovered in 90 years, this history-making ingredient has generated 70 patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific studies. It's been shown to support heathy liver function, glucose levels, enhance cardiovascular function, and strengthen red blood cells. And we're proud to say that Pet's Best Life is the only pet industry company licensed to use C15:0 for your dog."

Commonly referred to as "fatty15", the ingredient has an unlikely backstory. "Briefly, the military wanted to know why a pod of Florida dolphins had fewer health issues and lived longer than a similar pod in San Diego Bay," Roetheli said. "Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, a veterinary epidemiologist, was hired to solve the mystery."

After 25 years of exhaustive research, she discovered the secret. The healthiest Florida dolphins were consuming fish rich in fatty15, while this crucial fatty acid was lacking in the San Diego Bay pod's diet. When the San Diego dolphin's food was supplemented with fatty15, their lifespan increased nearly 50%. Dr. Venn-Watson and her husband, Eric Venn-Watson, MD, MBA, chronicle this discovery in their book, "The Longevity Nutrient."

"Ongoing research shows real promise in other mammals as well, including mice, rabbits, dogs and yes… we humans," he said. "For example, scientific testing indicates that C15:0 works at the cellular level, supporting vital organ functions, such as the heart, liver, lungs and kidneys. All indications point toward major health benefits not found in omega-3 or omega-6." He added that Pet's Best Life is currently conducting soon-to-be-published 'Conformational Testing."

For Joe and Judy, creating products like Yummy Combs and Longevity15 is what Pet's Best Life is all about. "We're dedicated to creating products that help dogs live healthier, happier, more nutritious lives where quality of life is enhanced - and lifespans are extended," said Joe and Judy. "Could we survive without dogs? Sure. Could we live without them? No way!"

For more details about Yummy Combs and Longevity15, plus special offers, visit PetsBestLife.com. For additional questions, contact Brad Allen at info@petsbestlife.com .

SOURCE: Pet's Best Life

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pets-best-life-llc.-aims-to-help-people-love-their-dogs-longer-w-1086690