Litmus Accelerates Industrial AI With a Unified Edge-to-Cloud Stack Enabled by Google Cloud

Manufacturing Connect (powered by Litmus Edge), Cortex Framework's Manufacturing Data Engine, BigQuery, and Gemini models on Vertex AI give global manufacturers a seamless path from OT data to enterprise-scale AI.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Litmus, the Industrial Edge Data Platform that makes operations AI-ready, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate production-grade Industrial AI at global scale. The integrated stack, which includes Google Cloud's Manufacturing Connect Edge (MCe, powered by Litmus), Google Cloud Cortex Frameworks' Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE), BigQuery, and Gemini models (via Vertex AI) turns fragmented factory signals into governed, analytics-ready data that powers AI use cases across plants.

With AI adoption surging, manufacturers are racing to deploy predictive quality, energy optimization, and autonomous operations. Yet many remain constrained by data silos and integration complexity. Litmus and Google Cloud remove these barriers with an end-to-end solution from machine to model so manufacturers can scale AI confidently.

Manufacturing Connect Edge (MCe) and Manufacturing Connect (MC): Built on Google Cloud using Litmus, MCe and MC solve factory connectivity with native industrial protocol support and centralized edge management. They standardize machine signals and stream governed events to Google Cloud, creating a clean feed for analytics and AI.

Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE): With Cortex Framework, MDE harmonizes plant data across sites and readies it for BigQuery and downstream AI/ML-shortening time from PoC to rollout while preserving governance.

BigQuery: A governed source of truth to analyze time-series and contextual data, join with IT systems, and serve features to AI applications-without custom engineering.

Gemini models via Vertex AI: Enable visual inspection, natural-language queries, guided root-cause analysis, and intelligent assistants for frontline teams. Pairing Gemini's reasoning with standardized plant data delivers repeatable, enterprise-scale results.

Together, Litmus and Google Cloud deliver a unified foundation for Industrial AI. MCe and MC unify edge connectivity, MDE contextualizes data, BigQuery governs it, and Gemini models turn it into intelligent decisions. Pre-integrated data paths reduce engineering and accelerate time-to-value while maintaining security and compliance at scale.

High-Impact Use Cases

Quality and visual inspection: Stream video and sensor data for real-time defect detection and traceability.

Production analytics : Query KPIs, correlate alarms, and identify root causes in natural language.

Predictive maintenance : Forecast failures and generate technician steps and parts lists.

Workforce enablement: Deliver interactive training and guided procedures to improve proficiency.

"Manufacturers need a governed, repeatable way to deploy AI everywhere," said Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus. "By aligning Manufacturing Connect Edge, MDE, BigQuery, and Gemini, we're turning industrial data into a durable competitive advantage site after site."

"Google Cloud and Litmus continue to help manufacturers modernize operations with a unified edge-to-cloud data foundation," said Praveen Rao, Managing Director Manufacturing for Google Cloud. "With this stack, customers can accelerate time-to-value and scale AI with confidence."

About Litmus

Litmus is the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform helping the world's largest manufacturers connect, contextualize, and govern OT data to make it AI-ready. Recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, Litmus powers real-time data pipelines from edge to cloud with 250+ out-of-the-box connectors-accelerating digital transformation and enabling Industrial AI at scale. Trusted by Saint-Gobain, Jaguar Land Rover, Bunge, and Parker Hannifin, and partnered with Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Databricks, Oracle Cloud, and Dell Technologies, Litmus unlocks the full value of industrial data. Learn more at www.litmus.io.

SOURCE: Litmus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/litmus-accelerates-industrial-ai-with-a-unified-edge-to-cloud-stack-en-1089490