Matey Named Exclusive AI Partner for eDiscovery by the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Matey and the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (SCACDL) announce an exclusive partnership to bring trusted, transparent AI eDiscovery tools to defense attorneys across South Carolina, helping criminal defense lawyers quickly organize discovery, analyze evidence, and prepare stronger cases with secure, citation-based technology.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Matey, the AI platform designed to help legal professionals save time and strengthen case preparation, is proud to announce a new partnership with the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (SCACDL). Through this collaboration, Matey becomes SCACDL's exclusive AI partner for eDiscovery, supporting defense attorneys across South Carolina with trusted, transparent technology.

The partnership reflects a shared mission to advance the practice of criminal defense through innovation and integrity. As part of the collaboration, Matey will participate in SCACDL-hosted events throughout the year, providing hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions, and practical guidance on how AI can help attorneys efficiently organize discovery, review evidence, and prepare with confidence for court.

"We're truly honored to partner with SCACDL," said Jaime Donoahue, Director of Partnerships & Outreach, Matey. "We've gotten to know the SCACDL community and really appreciate the heart and dedication of its members. Being around such passionate defense attorneys has been a joy, and we're excited to keep showing up, supporting their work, and helping them bring trusted AI into their practice with confidence."

Matey's secure AI platform helps attorneys identify key information across videos, audio, and transcripts, verify outputs through citations and audit logs, and collaborate effectively across teams. Each insight is backed by citations and reviewability, ensuring lawyers can trust the results in their casework.

"This collaboration reinforces SCACDL's commitment to providing our members with innovative, reliable resources that support their work in and out of the courtroom," said Kitty Sutton, Executive Director, SCACDL. "Matey's approach to eDiscovery aligns perfectly with our focus on professionalism, accuracy, and client advocacy."

Together, SCACDL and Matey are setting a new standard for how defense attorneys can leverage AI responsibly - combining efficiency with the trust and accountability essential to criminal defense.

