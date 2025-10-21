Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 18:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Matey Named Exclusive AI Partner for eDiscovery by the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers

Matey and the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (SCACDL) announce an exclusive partnership to bring trusted, transparent AI eDiscovery tools to defense attorneys across South Carolina, helping criminal defense lawyers quickly organize discovery, analyze evidence, and prepare stronger cases with secure, citation-based technology.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Matey, the AI platform designed to help legal professionals save time and strengthen case preparation, is proud to announce a new partnership with the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (SCACDL). Through this collaboration, Matey becomes SCACDL's exclusive AI partner for eDiscovery, supporting defense attorneys across South Carolina with trusted, transparent technology.

The partnership reflects a shared mission to advance the practice of criminal defense through innovation and integrity. As part of the collaboration, Matey will participate in SCACDL-hosted events throughout the year, providing hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions, and practical guidance on how AI can help attorneys efficiently organize discovery, review evidence, and prepare with confidence for court.

"We're truly honored to partner with SCACDL," said Jaime Donoahue, Director of Partnerships & Outreach, Matey. "We've gotten to know the SCACDL community and really appreciate the heart and dedication of its members. Being around such passionate defense attorneys has been a joy, and we're excited to keep showing up, supporting their work, and helping them bring trusted AI into their practice with confidence."

Matey's secure AI platform helps attorneys identify key information across videos, audio, and transcripts, verify outputs through citations and audit logs, and collaborate effectively across teams. Each insight is backed by citations and reviewability, ensuring lawyers can trust the results in their casework.

"This collaboration reinforces SCACDL's commitment to providing our members with innovative, reliable resources that support their work in and out of the courtroom," said Kitty Sutton, Executive Director, SCACDL. "Matey's approach to eDiscovery aligns perfectly with our focus on professionalism, accuracy, and client advocacy."

Together, SCACDL and Matey are setting a new standard for how defense attorneys can leverage AI responsibly - combining efficiency with the trust and accountability essential to criminal defense.

For more information, visit www.matey.ai or www.scacdl.org.

Contact Information

Jason Whitson
COO
jason@matey.ai

Jaime Donoahue
Director of Partnerships & Outreach
jaime.donoahue@matey.ai
905.220.7124

.

SOURCE: Matey



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/matey-named-exclusive-ai-partner-for-ediscovery-by-the-south-car-1089683

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.