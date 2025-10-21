FINOS / The Linux Foundation: FINOS Launches Fluxnova with Fidelity Investments, NatWest Group, Deutsche Bank and Capital One - An Open Source Orchestration Platform to Scale Process Automation

Announced at the Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF), Fluxnova empowers financial institutions to modernize their infrastructure, reduce vendor dependency, and build long-term industry resilience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) , the foundation of open innovation in financial services, today announced the launch of Fluxnova, an open orchestration platform developed in partnership with Fidelity Investments , NatWest Group , Deutsche Bank , and Capital One . Fluxnova delivers audit-ready workflows at scale, helping institutions visualize and automate their processes. By doing so, companies are better positioned to modernize operations and maintain strong governance across their processes.

Fluxnova offers developers a toolkit for designing and deploying Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Decision Model and Notation (DMN) models with a high-performance engine to execute and trace workflows. Business teams gain transparent, end-to-end visibility into workflows - knowing exactly where work sits, what comes next, and whether service-level agreements are being met. With open standards and FINOS governance at its core, Fluxnova enables institutions to design, run, and observe production workflows at scale with full transparency and reliability.

Why Fluxnova Matters

Process orchestration is the backbone of modern and future software architectures, spanning areas covering business processes, data pipelines, DevOps automation, and cybersecurity. With the rise of Agentic AI, the need to orchestrate models, agents and external systems for seamless decision-making has never been more critical. Fluxnova empowers institutions to seize innovation opportunities today while safeguarding against vendor lock-in and operational risk. By providing a neutral, open, and adaptable platform, organizations can build, adapt, and scale with confidence.

Accelerates Automation: Enables end-to-end automation of complex, multi-step processes.

Boosts Agility: Adapt dynamically to changes (e.g., new regulations, market shifts, or tech updates) without overhauling entire systems.

Financial Services Grade Ecosystem: Transparently maintained by multi-institution leaders, public roadmap, community-led financial services blueprints

Audit Confidence : Full workflow history, user actions, timestamps & real-time execution tracing.

Migration-Friendly : BPMN converters and OpenRewrite recipes ease transition from legacy tools.

Future-Ready : Standards-first design that integrates AI, decision automation, and event-driven systems.

Predictable Long-term Model: Being neutrally governed under FINOS ensures the project will remain open source and offer a flexible support model that firms can invest in for the long run and provide freedom from lock-in.

Fluxnova is now open to the community:

Learn more : Understand how Fluxnova can integrate into your existing systems at fluxnova.finos.org .

Try : Explore Fluxnova in our Sandbox , where you can test and experiment with workflows hands-on.

Contribute : Join development via the GitHub Repository and help shape the roadmap.

Becomea Member: Support and shape the Fluxnova ecosystem through FINOS Membership . Help fuel growth, influence the future direction of the project, and prepare for opportunities such as certification.

Member and Leadership Perspectives

"Fluxnova gives our industry the ability to build together, share together, and safeguard together. As the first time financial institutions exercise their right to fork to collaboratively chart their future under an open governance, this is a landmark moment in the open source readiness journey of this industry, showing a clear path to the strategic ROI open collaboration can deliver." Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director, FINOS

"Fluxnova represents a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with our peers and build a robust community around production-grade code. Across organizations, business process modeling is a core business capability with many common implementation characteristics, making it ripe for open collaboration. We are committed to being responsible users and contributors within the open source community and welcome the new relationships this project will bring." Joe Frazier, Head of Architecture and Engineering at Fidelity Investments

"Fluxnova shows what's possible through open collaboration - creating shared solutions that make innovation faster and more accessible across the industry. The project gives organisations the freedom to modernise on their own terms while empowering engineers with the tools and autonomy to focus on what they do best. By reducing complexity and improving collaboration, we can better deliver experiences that our colleagues and customers truly value." James McLeod, Open Source Program Lead, NatWest Group.

"Fluxnova provides us with a predictable long-term model that supports process automation and transparent workflow management. These are essential activities as we improve the client experience, safeguard compliance and strengthen resilience." Stefan Schaffer, CEO Deutsche India, CIO Corporate and Shared Functions, Head of DB Tech Center Network, Deutsche Bank

"At Capital One, we're committed to our role as sustainers in the open source community, and the Fluxnova project is a great example of innovation that can arise when organizations are invested in open source. Fluxnova offers a scalable orchestration platform as enterprises continue to evolve with automation and AI." Duane O'Brien, Director and Head of Open Source Program Office, Capital One

About Fluxnova

Fluxnova is a FINOS-hosted, member-led orchestration platform delivering resilient, standards-based process automation with BPMN/DMN. It enables enterprises to modernize workflows, embed compliance-as-code, and maintain control without vendor lock-in. Designed for regulated environments, Fluxnova is transparent, auditable, and future-ready.

Learn more at fluxnova.finos.org

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. We are the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation.

As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations - including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms - FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. We do this with a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption.

