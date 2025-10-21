Anzeige
Bioscope.AI Announces the "Try It on Yourself" Program Allowing Physicians to Use Artificial Intelligence and Genomics to Analyze Their Own Health

CARMEL, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Bioscope.AI, a pioneer in AI-powered omics medicine, today announced "Try it on yourself" availability. The trial allows physicians to experience the power of the Bioscope.AI solution using their own medical records and genomic data interpreted by an artificially intelligent virtual colleague.

"The core approach to medicine has remained relatively unchanged for the last hundred years, relying primarily on blood tests and symptom appraisal to diagnose disease and create treatment plans," said Dr. Donald E. Brown, Founder and CEO of Bioscope.AI. "That is all about to change in a dramatic way. Bioscope takes a patient's medical record, combines it with whole genome sequencing, microbiome analysis, and other omics data, then applies sophisticated AI technology to provide physicians with much deeper insight into a patient's health."

A synoptic dashboard, inspired by the displays found in the most advanced fighter jets, allows the physician to see at a glance where potential problems lie. Physicians can then collaborate with their "Virtual Colleague" to figure out how to address them. But beyond dealing with disease, Bioscope.AI helps physicians shift their focus to maximizing their patients' healthy longevity and take steps to prevent disease from ever developing. The Bioscope.AI Virtual Colleague never sleeps and is constantly incorporating the latest academic research into its knowledge base. The "Try it on yourself" program allows physicians to collaborate with Bioscope.AI to better understand their own health and create a plan to optimize it

One of the first participants, Dr. Sidney Robin of Austin Concierge Medicine, commented "Bioscope.AI is an absolute game-changer for medicine. We've talked about precision medicine for years, but with Bioscope.AI it's finally here. Every clinical decision can be informed by a patient's genome and tailored to his or her unique physiology. The beautiful synoptic dashboard allows me to look at my patients' information in a way I never could. And the Bioscope.AI Virtual Colleague allows me to ask questions and receive evidence-based answers as if I were interacting with a human specialist. But most exciting to me is the ability to create personalized longevity plans for every patient to help them live long and healthy lives."

To sign up for Bioscope.AI "Try it on Yourself," there is a short application process and a nominal fee. The program is currently limited to licensed physicians. To sign up, visit app.us.bioscope.ai/self-signup-welcome.

About Bioscope.AI

Bioscope.AI is a pioneer in AI-powered omics medicine. Bioscope uses AI, genomics, and other advanced testing to help physicians prevent disease rather than just treat it. If disease does develop, Bioscope helps physicians detect it at the earliest stages when it's most easily dealt with. The result is that physicians can focus on helping people live longer, healthier lives. To learn more, visit www.bioscope.ai

Contact Information

Joe Staples
Marketing Advisor
joe.staples@bioscope.ai
8018247119

.

SOURCE: Bioscope.AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bioscope.ai-announces-the-%22try-it-on-yourself%22-program-allowing-p-1090105

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
