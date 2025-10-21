causaLens Launches Digital Worker Factory to Transform Enterprise Operations

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- causaLens today announced the launch of its Digital Worker Factory, a breakthrough platform that enables enterprises to build and deploy AI-driven Digital Workers capable of running complete workflows in days, not months. Unlike single task-based agents or copilots that hallucinate, these Digital Workers are designed to take on end-to-end processes - from accelerating clinical trial analysis to providing on-demand marketing intelligence. This allows teams to scale output without adding headcount, decrease their reliance on fragmented SaaS tools, and eliminate the risks of fragile outsourcing.

Grounded in causaLens' heritage as a research lab pioneering causal AI, the Factory delivers enterprise-grade Digital Workers with embedded causal reasoning. Reliability is layered in by design, from their proprietary cLAIRE (Causal Logic in AI Reasoning models) LLM and Judge Agents, to online learning capabilities, ensuring every Digital Worker remains safe and explainable in the most high-stakes environments.

"It is becoming unthinkable to run enterprises with humans alone. Digital Workers are joining workforces and enabling enterprises to be more efficient and have higher margins," said causaLens' founding CEO, Dr. Darko Matovski.

How it works

With the Digital Worker Factory, customers can deploy Digital Workers in as little as 24 hours using pre-built, industry-proven blueprints for end-to-end processes.

World-class, forward-deployed engineering teams work with customers to ensure that Digital Workers have reliability built in from the start.

The Digital Worker Factory enables customers to deploy Digital Workers, multi-agentic systems capable of reliably taking on end-to-end processes that are entirely observable, auditable, and built to align with the customer's enterprise-grade guardrails and processes, satisfying compliance teams and ensuring positive outcomes.

Early deployments have shown a significant operational impact, with customers reporting measurable efficiency gains that often result in saving hundreds of hours each month by replacing highly repetitive manual labor, saving $Mns by removing single point-SaaS solutions, and allowing customers to reshore their processes, replacing often-fragile outsourcing.

The Digital Worker Factory seamlessly integrates directly into existing systems of record, with ROI payback in as little as three months.

Leading global enterprises are already adopting the Digital Worker Factory:

"We typically scale analysis by hiring large teams. With causaLens agents, we can do this in a day, not a month, which speeds up time to treatment for patients and ROI for the company," said Juan Carlos Araque, Process Science and Modeling, Johnson & Johnson.

"Agents allow us to combine human input and democratize insights. They accelerate model development and empower our strategic business teams," said Annie Hou, Global Head of Data & AI, McCann.

As organizations face pressure to do more with less, causaLens positions the Digital Worker Factory as a practical standard for building scalable, reliable AI workforces that pay for themselves in weeks. It strengthens today's workforce while shaping the future of work.

About causaLens

causaLens delivers Digital Workers that enterprises can truly rely on. Soon, competing without Digital Workers will be impossible. They've built the first factory for creating, deploying, and governing Digital Workers. Trusted by leading companies like J&J, Cisco, IPG Group, and Syneos Health. Backed by over $50M in funding from world-class investors, including Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit), Dorilton Capital, and IQ Capital, plus visionary angel investors such as the CEO of Revolut.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/causalens-launches-digital-worker-factory-to-transform-enterprise-operations-302590250.html