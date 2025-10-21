Revenuesfor the first nine months of 2025 were €213 million, compared to €203 million in the same period of 2024, up 5.2 at constant currency and perimeter

Gameloft is successfully pursuing its transformation strategy:

its PC/console revenues for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 16.5% at constant currency and perimeter

Yannick Bolloré,Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine,Chief Executive Officer, said: "Vivendi is pleased with the good performance of its activities, recording 5.2% organic revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025. Gameloft pursued its strategic repositioning with its PC/console revenues now representing nearly 45% of its total revenues. We are also maintaining our momentum in reducing corporate costs".

For the first nine months of 2025, Vivendi's revenues were €213 million, compared to €203 million in the same period of 2024 (+5.2% at constant currency and perimeter). This increase reflects the good performance of Gameloft.

For the third quarter of 2025, Vivendi's revenues were €68 million, compared to €69 million in the same period of 2024.

Gameloft

For the first nine months of 2025, Gameloft's revenues were €210 million, up 5.2% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the same period in 2024, primarily including €93 million for the PC/console segment and €101 million for the mobile segment. PC/console revenues represented nearly 45% of Gameloft's total revenues, an increase of 16.5% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the same period in 2024.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Asphalt Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires, and Disney Speedstorm were the five best-selling games for the first nine months of 2025 and represented 58% of Gameloft's total revenues.

Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) decision

As a reminder, on July 18, 2025, following the Paris Court of Appeal's ruling of April 22, 2025, the AMF announced its decision that Bolloré SE and Mr. Vincent Bolloré, who controls Bolloré SE, are required to launch a public buyout offer for the shares of Vivendi SE within a period of six months. The closing of the offer would only occur after the French Supreme Court (Cour de Cassation) has handed down its ruling on the appeals filed against the Paris Court of Appeal's decision of April 22, 2025. The hearing before the French Supreme Court is scheduled for November 25, 2025.

By a statement of appeal for annulment dated July 28, 2025, Bolloré SE petitioned the Paris Court of Appeal to annul the AMF's decision of July 18, 2025. Vivendi SE also filed an appeal for annulment against the same decision, by a statement dated July 28, 2025.

APPENDIX I

VIVENDI

REVENUES

(IFRS, unaudited)

First nine months

Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2025 2024 Change Change at constant currency Change at constant currency and perimeter Revenues Gameloft 210 201 +4.5 +5.2 +5.2 Other 3 2 +3.7 +3.7 +3.7 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 213 203 +4.5 % +5.2 % +5.2 %

Third quarter

Three months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2025 2024 Change Change at constant currency Change at constant currency and perimeter Revenues Gameloft 67 69 -2.3 -1.0 -1.0 Other 1 +12.5 +12.5 +12.5 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 68 69 -2.2 % -0.9 % -0.9 %

Quarterly revenues

2025 (in millions of euros) Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

September 30, Revenues Gameloft 68 75 67 Other 1 1 1 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 69 76 68 2024 (in millions of euros) Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

December 31, Revenues Gameloft 68 64 69 92 Other 1 1 2 Elimination of intersegment transactions Total Vivendi 69 65 69 94

APPENDIX II

VIVENDI

GAMELOFT'S REVENUES

(IFRS, unaudited)

First nine months

Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2025 2024 Change Change at constant currency Change at constant currency and perimeter PC/Console 93 81 +15.9 +16.5 +16.5 Mobile 101 105 -4.5 -3.6 -3.6 BtoB 16 15 +6.3 +6.6 +6.6 Revenues 210 201 +4.5 % +5.2 % +5.2 % Revenues by geographic area North America 92 84 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) 80 77 Asia Pacific 29 29 Latin America 9 11 210 201

Third quarter

Three months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2025 2024 Change Change at constant currency Change at constant currency and perimeter PC/Console 28 26 +11.5 +13.2 +13.2 Mobile 30 34 -11.2 -10.1 -10.1 BtoB 9 9 -7.3 -7.0 -7.0 Revenues 67 69 -2.3 % -1.0 % -1.0 % Revenues by geographic area North America 27 27 EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa) 27 29 Asia Pacific 10 9 Latin America 3 4 67 69

