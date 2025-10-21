Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 18:02
196,32 Euro
+1,24 % +2,40
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 18:38 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Gymshark Expand U.S. Access to the Brand's Cult Favorite Gymwear

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Gymshark are teaming up to bring the brand's cult favorite gymwear to cities across the U.S. Launching exclusively in 12 DICK'S House of Sport stores, DICK'S becomes Gymshark's first-ever U.S. wholesale partner, marking a major milestone for both brands. The news comes hot on the heels of the opening of Gymshark's first permanent U.S. retail store at Roosevelt Field Mall in New York last weekend.

DICK'S athletes can get their hands on Gymshark's most-hyped products starting Friday, Oct. 24.

The collaboration delivers on DICK'S promise to continually bring athletes (i.e., customers) unexpected, emerging brands that live at the intersection of sport, culture and fashion. Starting this week, athletes will be able to see, touch and test Gymshark's most-hyped items, including pieces from its iconic Power and Vital lines, giving them a firsthand look at the premium design, technical fabrics and community-driven energy that's made Gymshark a global sensation.

"We're always looking to give our athletes access to fresh and surprising brands, as well as further differentiate our product offering. Becoming Gymshark's first U.S. wholesaler allows us to do just that," said Brendan Kirk, VP of Merchandising at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Gymshark is redefining what modern training apparel looks like with high-performance, stylish pieces rooted in real gym culture. House of Sport is the perfect place to bring that experience to life."

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Gymshark look forward to bringing the authentic Gymshark experience to DICK'S athletes through a fully branded collab space at each of the 12 House of Sport locations. The space will feature fixtures that have been designed and clad to display the Gymshark branding, incorporating mannequins modelled on Gymshark athletes, such as 3X Mr. Olympia Men's Physique Champion Ryan Terry, and speciality mannequin stands made from actual weight plates, ensuring the Gymshark moto, "We Do Gym," shines through.

"When we started to look for our first wholesale partner in North America, there were two things we knew we had to have in common - that they were an iconic brand and that they would be able to bring the authentic Gymshark experience to their community," said Mitch Healey, Director of Retail and Wholesale, North America at Gymshark. "DICK'S Sporting Goods just leapt off the page. The spaces look incredible, and the community will immediately feel like they are in a Gymshark space the moment they see it. Working with the team there has been a pleasure, and we are so excited to bring the best gymwear to their amazing community."

Gymshark apparel and accessories, priced from $16 to $70, will be available in a range of gym-ready colorways at the following House of Sport locations starting this Friday, Oct. 24.

  • Jersey City, NJ

  • Ross Park, PA

  • Polaris, OH

  • Miami, FL

  • Kennesaw, GA (available as of Wednesday, Oct. 29)

  • Glendale, AZ

  • Dallas, TX

  • Minnetonka, MN

  • Knoxville, TN

  • Baybrook, TX

  • Boston, MA

  • Tampa, FL

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/dicks-sporting-goods-and-gymshark-expand-u.s.-access-to-the-brands-cul-1090148

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
