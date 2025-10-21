CIO Association of Canada: 2025 CanadianCIO of the Year Awards - Celebrating Canada's Top Technology Leaders

National awards spotlight innovation, leadership, and impact across Canada's digital economy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Canada's leading technology executives will be recognized this month at the 2025 CanadianCIO of the Year Awards , honouring the CIOs and CISOs driving transformation and resilience across the country.

This long-standing national event celebrates the people whose leadership is shaping Canada's innovation landscape and strengthening the systems that power its economy. From modernizing public services to scaling global businesses, technology leaders are turning complex challenges into opportunities for progress.

Hosted by the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN), the awards return on October 22, 2025, continuing a national tradition that highlights the vision, strategy, and collaboration behind the country's most impactful digital transformations.

"Technology leaders are behind some of the most important changes happening in Canada today," says Shaun Guthrie, President and Chair of CIOCAN. "These awards highlight the people who make innovation real in their organizations and who are helping to build a stronger, smarter digital future."

First launched by Fawn Annan and Jim Love during their time with IT World Canada (ITWC), the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards have celebrated excellence in technology leadership for more than a decade. Now, under a renewed partnership with Jim Love and Tech News Day, CIOCAN is reigniting that legacy with a fresh focus and expanded reach.

Behind every major shift in how Canadians live, work, and do business are technology leaders whose decisions shape the country's progress. They are not politicians or public figures. They are the CIOs and CISOs modernizing public systems, scaling global businesses, protecting infrastructure, and guiding transformation at every level of society.

Their work is strategic, their decisions carry national impact, and their leadership deserves recognition on a national stage.

Sponsor and Media Partner Acknowledgement

This year's program is supported by Bell (Innovator Sponsor), Quantiphi (Trailblazer Sponsor), and Infolaser (Catalyst Sponsor), whose commitment to innovation and leadership continues to strengthen Canada's technology community. CIOCAN is also proud to partner with Digital Journal as its official media partner, helping share the stories of Canada's top technology leaders with audiences nationwide.

About the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN)

The CIO Association of Canada is the only national professional association that connects IT executives across the country, empowering them to consistently grow as leaders. Our members are not just technologists - they represent change, innovation, and community. CIOCAN helps Canada's top technology leaders thrive in today's digital world through informed networking and a commitment to professional excellence. Learn more at ciocan.ca.

About Tech News Day

Tech News Day continues the mission founded by IT World Canada: to tell the stories of technology in business and society through a distinctly Canadian lens. Its platforms include Tech News Day, civicspace.ca, and the popular podcasts Hashtag Trending and Cybersecurity Today. Visit technewsday.ca to learn more.

Media Contact:

Lorraine Bauer, Executive Director

CIO Association of Canada

lorraine.bauer@ciocan.ca SOURCE: CIO Association of Canada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2025-canadiancio-of-the-year-awards-celebrating-canada%e2%80%99s-top-tec-1090163