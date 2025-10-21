Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 19:30 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2025: Continuing 22 Years of Legacy in Science and Innovation

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize presented its awards to four 2025 Shaw Laureates today at the 2025 Award Presentation Ceremony, held in the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Approximately 600 guests from various sectors participated in the event.

(From left to right) Professor Kenji Fukaya, Professor Wolfgang Baumeister, Professor Reinhard Genzel, Professor George Efstathiou and Professor John Richard Bond at the Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2025.

In his opening remarks, Professor Kenneth Young, Chair of The Shaw Prize Council, expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Professor Chen-ning Yang, a founding member of the Shaw Prize. Professor Young highlighted Professor Yang's pivotal role in shaping the Prize from its inception, and his profound influence on its development and global prominence. On behalf of The Shaw Prize Foundation, Professor Young extended heartfelt condolences to Professor Yang's family, friends, and the global scientific community.

The 2025 Shaw Laureates, Professor John Richard Bond, Professor George Efstathiou, Professor Wolfgang Baumeister, and Professor Kenji Fukaya, were then presented with their awards by Professor Reinhard Genzel, Chair of the Board of Adjudicators. Each Shaw Prize also carries a monetary award of US$1.2 million.

Professors Bond and Efstathiou, recognised for their studies of fluctuations in the cosmic microwave background, reminisced about their decades-long friendship and collaboration. They celebrated their personal and intellectual connections, and global network of collaborators that shaped their work.

During his acceptance speech, Professor Baumeister, recognised for his pioneering work in cryogenic-electron tomography, looked back on his journey to visualise cellular structures in their native environment, emphasised the collaborative nature of scientific breakthroughs, and advocated for science without borders.

Professor Fukaya, whose work spans Riemannian geometry, symplectic geometry, and gauge theory, reflected on the solitary nature of mathematical work and the rare but meaningful recognition it brings. He expressed heartfelt thanks to his collaborators and his family, for their unwavering support throughout his mathematical journey.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801656/1S5A2124.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-shaw-prize-award-presentation-ceremony-2025-continuing-22-years-of-legacy-in-science-and-innovation-302590437.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.