Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Fortifies Digitalage Launch Strategy, Appointing VStock Transfer to Enhance Shareholder Transparency and Modernize Issuer Services

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) today announced it has appointed VStock Transfer, LLC as its new stock transfer agent, a foundational move designed to strengthen corporate governance and shareholder transparency ahead of the commercial rollout of its next-generation media and rights platform, Digitalage.

The engagement of VStock, a leading technology-driven SEC-registered transfer agent, is a cornerstone of Hop-on's commitment to operational excellence as it prepares to disrupt the creator economy. By leveraging VStock's advanced issuer portal, real-time data access, and comprehensive corporate action support, Hop-on is implementing a best-in-class framework to provide its shareholders with unparalleled clarity and responsiveness.

"Our mission with Digitalage is to build a more transparent and equitable ecosystem for creators, and that commitment to transparency begins with our own shareholders," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on. "Partnering with VStock is a critical step in fortifying our corporate infrastructure. Their technology-first approach provides the speed, accuracy, and robust governance tools we need as we advance toward the most significant launch in our company's history."

VStock Transfer serves a diverse portfolio of issuers on major exchanges, including NYSE American, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets. Its platform offers issuers real-time access to capitalization table data, shareholder records, proxy services, and streamlined support for corporate actions, including DWAC and DRS transactions. These services are essential for maintaining reporting discipline and delivering verified information to the market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hop-on at such a pivotal moment in their growth story," said Seth Farbman, Chairman of VStock Transfer, LLC. "A disruptive vision like Digitalage requires a solid operational backbone. By embracing our technology platform, Hop-on is making a powerful statement about its dedication to best practices in shareholder relations and corporate governance. Our team is fully aligned to provide the seamless, secure, and transparent infrastructure that will support Hop-on's long-term success and keep its investors confident and engaged."

This strategic transition underscores Hop-on's proactive approach to corporate governance, ensuring that its operational framework matches the innovative spirit of its Digitalage platform. The move provides:

Modernized Reporting: Instant access to dashboards and records for up-to-the-minute reporting and data verification.

Launch Readiness: Full-service support for corporate actions and shareholder meetings, crucial for upcoming Digitalage milestones.

Enhanced Engagement: Advanced communication tools that align with Hop-on's goal of fostering a direct and transparent relationship with its investor community.

"We are building the future of media, and that requires excellence at every level," added Michaels. "Our shareholders deserve clear data, responsive service, and a direct line of sight into our progress. VStock is the partner that helps us deliver on that promise as we enter this exciting next chapter."

About Hop-on, Inc. Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation, from developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and essential tools for content protection and royalty management. www.hop-on.comwww.twitter.com/hpnn

About Digitalage Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by combatting content piracy and empowering publishers, influencers, and contributors. The platform leverages decentralized Web3 technologies to enable users to connect, create, and share content while ensuring rights holders are fairly compensated for their intellectual property. www.digitalage.com

About VStock Transfer, LLC VStock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs, and issuers listed on NYSE American, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets. Known for its technology-driven solutions and client-first service model, VStock provides real-time issuer portals, proxy and annual meeting services, corporate action support, and a comprehensive suite of tools for investors and issuers.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Hop-on's operational initiatives and the planned launch of Digitalage. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Hop-on undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For more information, please visit https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements.

