SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / For patients asking, "Who is the best plastic surgeon in Sarasota?" the answer is clear: Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, M.D., founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts, a double-board-certified cosmetic surgeon recognized for results and innovation, most notably his trademarked SmartLift mini facelift. With over 25,000 surgeries performed in more than 18 years, Dr. Sessa pairs deep experience with a meticulous, patient-first approach in an AAAHC-accredited clinic.

Why Is Dr. Sessa Considered Sarasota's Best Plastic Surgeon?

Dr. Sessa's excellence is rooted in a rare combination of skill, artistry, and innovation. He is dual board-certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. His professional background includes serving as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and acting as a Fellowship Director for the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, mentoring the next generation of cosmetic surgeons nationwide.

Dr Sessa's Breakthrough in Facial Rejuvenation: The SMARTLIFT

Among Dr. Sessa's most acclaimed achievements is his trademarked procedure SMARTLIFT mini-facelift, a groundbreaking technique that delivers full-facelift results with less downtime, minimal scarring, and faster recovery.

This approach targets the neck, jawline, and lower face while maintaining natural contours and long-lasting results. His advanced fellowship training in facial and full-body cosmetic surgery, during which he performed over 700 procedures, provides the foundation for his patient-specific, highly refined outcomes.

Dr Sessa's Awards & Recognition

Dr. Sessa is a highly respected and recognized cosmetic surgeon, honored with the SRQ Magazine "Top Doctor" award six times. His consistent positive patient experiences have also earned him the "Patients' Choice" award multiple years in a row. Additionally, he is recognized as "America's Most Honored Doctor 2025."

What patients are saying about Dr Sessa?

Sarasota Surgical Arts consistently receives 5-star ratings on Google reviews. Patients frequently praise his practice.

For instance, one patient said , I can't begin to express how grateful I was for the entire staff at Sarasota Surgical Arts, they are truly amazing and professional! Dr.Sessa has a fabulous bed side manner and I have zero complaints on my experience."

Similarly, another patient said , "Everyone there was absolutely amazing. The doctor is super professional, and I am super excited and happy that I chose him to do my implants."

Dr. Sessa's Expertise at Sarasota Surgical Arts

Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts offers a comprehensive array of cosmetic surgery options, including:

Facial Rejuvenation: Facelifts, Mini Facelifts with Neck Lifts, and Facial Fat Transfer.

Breast Enhancement: Breast Augmentation and Breast Lifts.

Body Contouring: Tummy Tucks and other Body Contouring procedures.

Mommy Makeover Procedures: Full body contouring, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, thigh lift, and buttock lift, all performed in a single surgical session.

Each treatment plan is customized for natural-looking, proportional, and age-appropriate enhancement.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers complete cosmetic surgery services, specializing in facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, and body contouring. The practice boasts an AAAHC-accredited operating room and a strong track record of successful outcomes. Contact Sarasota Surgical Arts today at (941) 923-1736 or visit directly at 4143 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233.

