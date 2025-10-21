Ventura Law: City of Danbury Secures Nearly $3.5 Million in National PFAS Settlement Landmark Agreement With 3M Marks Major Victory for Clean Water and Public Health

Working together to protect residents, Ventura Law and the City of Danbury achieved a significant PFAS settlement that ensures cleaner water and a healthier future for their community.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The City of Danbury will receive a settlement award of nearly $3.5 million as part of a nationwide settlement addressing contamination of public water from PFAS pollutants-commonly known as "forever chemicals." The settlement stems from multibillion-dollar agreements with 3M, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva, the companies that produced and distributed the toxic substances for decades.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been used since the 1940s in products such as firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, and waterproof fabrics. These chemicals do not degrade in the environment and have been linked to cancer, immune disorders, and other health risks.

"The settlement awards achieved through this national litigation ensure that polluters, not taxpayers, bear the costs of cleanup and remediation," said Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves.

Nationally, 3M agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion, while DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva collectively agreed to pay up to $1.19 billion. Settlement funds are being distributed to public water systems across the country for both past and future testing, treatment, and infrastructure improvements.

The City of Danbury has recently received payments amounting to approximately 65% of its settlement, with the remaining distributions to come over the next four years. Mayor Alves reaffirmed the City's commitment to maintaining safe drinking water in his statement:

"We are committed to protecting public health and will continue monitoring Danbury's water to ensure safety and quality. These funds will help us invest in long-term infrastructure so residents can feel confident that their water is clean."

This action, which was filed in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 2873) in South Carolina, consolidated thousands of PFAS lawsuits nationwide and took more than seven years to resolve.

"Danbury had the foresight and leadership to take action against companies that contaminated our water systems. Because cities like Danbury stood firm, 3M will stop producing these harmful chemicals, a historic win for public health and the environment," said Augie Ribeiro, CEO of Ventura Law, who represented the City of Danbury in this action.

SOURCE: Ventura Law

