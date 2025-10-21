Anzeige
21.10.2025 20:02 Uhr
BTX Precision: ERA Industries Announces Leadership Transition: Welcoming New President

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / ERA Industries, a BTX Precision Company, is excited to announce that as of October 1, 2025, Chuck Mamich has succeeded Hubert Bieniewski as President. Mamich brings a dynamic blend of operational expertise, a relentless focus on quality, and a proven track record in driving productivity across complex manufacturing. With a career rooted in excellence and innovation, he is poised to lead ERA into its next chapter of success.

Chuck Mamich

Chuck Mamich
President of ERA Industries

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to the helm at ERA," said Rick McIntyre, Group CEO for BTX Precision. "His strategic vision and deep appreciation for culture and refined operational process will be instrumental as ERA seeks to further scale the distinguished capability set which has long been their calling card."

Hubert will retire in the coming months after a transitional support period, but over the course of the past twenty years, he has been a pillar of strength and leadership, guiding ERA through transformative growth and fostering a culture of integrity and technical excellence. "Hubert has left an indelible mark on the ERA organization," said McIntyre. "We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement."

This transition marks not just the natural leadership lifecycle, but a renewed commitment to the values that define ERA - technical excellence, ultra-high precision, impeccable quality and operational excellence.

About ERA Industries: ERA was founded in 1982 and serves customers in most durable goods end markets, namely aerospace, space, and defense. Currently, ERA operates out of three facilities, one in Elk Grove Village, IL (HQ), as well as Wheeling, IL and Phoenix, AZ. Between the three manufacturing sites, ERA boasts approximately 180,000 square feet of precision manufacturing space and employs more than 300 workers.

Media Contact: Jamie Goettler, Chief Revenue Officer, email: jgoettler@btxprecision.com

Contact Information

Jamie Goettler
Chief Revenue Officer
jgoettler@btxprecision.com
5169965682

.

SOURCE: BTX Precision



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/era-industries-announces-leadership-transition-welcoming-new-president-1088452

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
