Developed by leading British real estate company One Homes, the upcoming project will introduce sustainable living in a prime location on the Murree Expressway. The location, selected for its air quality and natural surroundings, sits 12 minutes from Islamabad's city centre and 45 minutes from Murree.

The structure will follow passive design principles, incorporating rainwater harvesting systems and energy-efficient materials to minimise its environmental footprint. In parallel, biophilic layouts, air-quality planning, and restorative interiors support a lifestyle grounded in balance and long-term well-being.

Wellness-focused amenities include a saltwater infinity pool, a sound therapy room, a sauna and cold plunge pool, and a Himalayan salt chamber, alongside pickleball and padel courts. Together, these choices reflect a new standard for longevity-centred living in Pakistan: climate-conscious, future-forward, and health-enhancing.

Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer at One Homes, said, "This development reflects years of thinking about how people should live, not just where they live. Every detail, from its orientation and elevation to its materials and futuristic design, supports long-term well-being. We've drawn inspiration from Blue Zone principles, where environment and lifestyle work together to promote health and longevity. That idea runs through the architecture, the air quality, and even the social spaces. The result is a residence that feels restorative, timeless, and built with purpose."

While details of additional partners are forthcoming, One Homes' collaborations reflect its pursuit of global excellence. Varabyeu Partners will lead the architectural direction, with interiors by Versace Ceramics.

One Homes, part of One Group, is a prominent foreign investor in Pakistan's real estate sector. Founded by entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, the group has over $435 million worth of projects under development in the country, including their flagship development, One Canal Road in Lahore, which is expected to be delivered early next year.

