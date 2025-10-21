AXS, the trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, today announced the establishment of AXS Tickets, a new joint venture with Lawson Entertainment, one of Japan's leading entertainment and ticketing companies, marking a major expansion of AXS's business in Japan.

This partnership builds on AXS's successful presence in Japan, combining AXS's world-class technology and global expertise with Lawson Entertainment's (Lawson Tickets') deep industry relationships and highly recognized consumer brand. Together, they aim to expand access to live entertainment and sports across Japan.

Since its launch in 2018, AXS Japan has powered ticketing for thousands of events and sold tens of millions of tickets for some of the country's fastest-growing sports leagues, professional teams, and major event organizers. The creation of AXS Tickets strengthens that foundation enabling AXS and Lawson Entertainment to deliver a new level of innovation and scale for artists, promoters, venues, and fans nationwide.

Lawson Entertainment operates one of Japan's largest ticketing businesses, supported by an extensive retail and digital presence and long-standing relationships with sports leagues, teams, promoters, festivals, and venues. Through its partnership with AXS, Lawson Entertainment will leverage AXS's proven expertise in secure, seamless, and personalized ticketing solutions, while continuing to capitalize on its broad market reach.

The joint venture will combine the full scope of both companies' services. Lawson Entertainment (Lawson Tickets) plays a central role in Japan's entertainment ecosystem, spanning sports, live entertainment, theater, art exhibitions, cinemas, livestreaming, classical music and opera, fan club management, and travel. AXS brings to the table advanced platform capabilities such as ID-based ticketing, reliable mobile solutions, dynamic pricing, and data-driven insights all designed to create safer, more flexible, and more personalized experiences for fans and clients alike.

Ticket sales locations (via AXS's website or joint venture channels) and in-store purchasing details will be announced at a later date.

The establishment of AXS Tickets in Japan represents a natural evolution of AXS's existing presence in the market, allowing both brands to better meet the increasingly complex and diverse needs of clients and fans.

"Japan's live entertainment market is evolving rapidly, and we're thrilled to help shape its future," said Motoki Ishikawa, Managing Director of AXS Japan. "By bringing together Lawson Entertainment's deep regional connections and AXS's global technology and know-how, AXS Tickets is creating a more seamless, connected, and innovative ticketing experience for fans and clients across Japan."

"At Lawson Entertainment, our mission has always been to connect fans with the artists, teams, and experiences they love," said Dai Sakai, Executive Officer of Lawson Entertainment. "Partnering with AXS allows us to build on our trusted brand and deep local history by combining it with AXS's international network and innovative approach. Together, we're setting a new standard for live entertainment access and experience in Japan."

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, providing access to some of the world's most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment including LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

AXS's primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

About Lawson Entertainment

As part of the Lawson Group, Lawson Entertainment operates under the corporate philosophy of "Creating Happiness and Harmony in Our Communities." The company continuously works to strengthen existing businesses, expand its scope, and enhance services that earn customer trust and loyalty.

Lawson Entertainment's five core business pillars include:

Ticketing (Lawson Tickets)

Travel Agency (Lawson Travel)

Entertainment retail (HMV BOOKS)

Movie Theater (Lawson United Cinema)

Entertainment agency (Double Culture Partners DCP)

Together, these divisions deliver comprehensive entertainment services, develop new offerings through cross-business synergies, and continue to expand the group's overall reach.

Lawson Tickets handles a wide range of events including music, sports, theater, leisure attractions, and film and is one of Japan's market leaders in entertainment ticket sales. Fans can purchase tickets 24/7 at approximately 15,000 Lawson and Mini Stop stores nationwide.

In response to changing consumer needs, Lawson Entertainment continues to expand its offerings from digital ticketing and inbound tourism services to online flight and hotel booking, entertainment tour planning, major event promotion, participatory sports initiatives, and fan club management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021393983/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ashley Dos Santos

adossantos@axs.com