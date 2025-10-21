FLEX(C) to Launch New 120V Corded Polisher Line at the 2025 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The 2025 SEMA Show will serve as the official launchpad for FLEX's© new 120V corded polisher line, featuring three professional-grade models engineered for auto detailers and body shops: the FLEX 120V Brushless Rotary Polisher, the FLEX 120V Brushless Random Orbital Polisher, and the FLEX 120V Brushless Gear-Driven Forced Action Orbital Polisher.

These new corded tools combine the latest advancements in motor and tool design to deliver powerful, efficient, and comfortable performance. Each model features a lightweight body, constant speed technology that maintains RPMs under pressure, new brushless motors that eliminate maintenance while improving efficiency, and optimized gear heads for reduced high-frequency noise and vibration control - reducing fatigue even during long sessions.

"Auto detailers have made it clear that they need transformative polishing solutions that are lightweight, powerful, precise, durable, comfortable to use and easy to maintain," said Tim Baker, vice president - product at Chervon North America. "Our new ergonomically designed FLEX 120V corded polishers along with our 24V cordless polishers achieve all those needs, delivering greater control and flexibility with less fatigue and better overall finishes."

Visitors of FLEX's booth #51125 in the West Hall will discover how each of the new corded polishers deliver unique high-level benefits for users:

FLEX 120V Brushless Rotary Polisher - Aggressively removes material to cut through clear coat and fixes defects like rock chips, orange peel, and swirl marks.

FLEX 120V Brushless Random Orbital Polisher - Ideal for delicate finishing work that demands flawless surfaces.

FLEX 120V Brushless Gear-Driven Forced Action Orbital Polisher - An all-in-one tool capable of both aggressive correction and fine finishing, making it ideal for automotive, marine, and even aircraft brightwork.

FLEX 24V Cordless Polishers: More Power, Longer Runtime, Faster Charging

The new 120V corded line joins FLEX's acclaimed 24V cordless polishers, which provide industry-leading flexibility and mobility. The cordless series includes the 24V Rotary Polisher (FX3311), the 24V Random Orbital Polisher (FX3321), and the 24V Gear-Driven Orbital Polisher (FX3331). Each is available as a tool-only configuration or in a kit with two 5.0Ah lithium batteries and a 160W fast charger.

Thanks to FLEX's advanced battery technology, the 24V cordless polishers deliver 20% more power, 25% longer runtime with THERMA-TECH heat management, and up to 50% faster charging with FLEX's dual-fan chargers.

Features such as constant speed technology, ergonomic grips, vibration suppression, and 11-speed control dials give detailers maximum precision and comfort. All FLEX 24V tools are cross-compatible with FLEX's 24V battery platform and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty when registered within 30 days of purchase at registermyFLEX.com through December 31, 2025.

Revolutionizing the Detailing Workspace

FLEX will also debut its TRACK-LOCK system at the SEMA Show. TRACK-LOCK is a modular wall-mount storage solution that anchors easily into walls at multiple points along 32-inch rails with a 75 lb. load capacity. The simple design has a quick-clamp mounting system for easy, tool-free setup and features a wide range of mounting attachments, including fold-up/fold-down hooks, racks and shelves on the rails, designed to secure polishers, grinders, batteries and other tools. Anti-slip rubber contacts are used for secure, non-slip mounting. Easily combined with the FLEX STACK PACK, TRACK-LOCK offers a total workspace solution that keeps shops organized and efficient. A full TRACK-LOCK wall system will be on display at the FLEX booth.

Live Demos, Expert Training and Interactive Experiences

Throughout the show, attendees will experience live demonstrations of FLEX products. A centerpiece of the booth will be a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet from the Petersen Automotive Museum, widely recognized as one of the premier automotive museums in the United States and home to one of the world's most significant car collections. Renowned detailer Rigo Santana, founder of Xtreme Xcellence, and his team of professionals will perform a live restoration process of the Porsche over the course of the show. The restored car will be part of a giveaway sweepstakes organized by the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Mike Phillips, a highly respected industry trainer and influencer, will conduct a wide range of demonstrations at the booth. His sessions will cover wet sanding by hand and machine, gear-driven orbital techniques, ceramic coating application, and both rotary and orbital polishing fundamentals - giving attendees hands-on opportunities to sharpen their skills.

Adding to the excitement, Hannah Kasiri will showcase her finishing skills and interact with fans. Under Hannah's guidance, visitors will be invited to polish a graffiti-inspired FLEX sculpture, whose curves mirror the contours of a car. This unique booth element blends detailing culture with artistry, allowing attendees to test FLEX polishers in a creative way.

To learn more about the solutions FLEX will showcase, visit Booth #51125 in the West Hall at the SEMA Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 4-7, 2025, or go to www.flexpowertools.com/sema.

About FLEX©

FLEX© is a brand built on over 100 years of German engineering and innovation, providing professional-grade power tools that outwork, outperform, and outlast the competition. Founded in 1922, FLEX has a storied history of inventing category-defining products, including the world's first angle grinder in 1954. As part of the global manufacturing enterprise, Chervon, FLEX continues its legacy by focusing on durability, precision, and state-of-the-art technology. Learn more at www.flexpowertools.com.

