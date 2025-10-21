The "Spain Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.86% from 2024 to 2030.

Spain has around 63 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to grow over time, as both existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.

Madrid remains the main hub for data center expansion, accounting for over 30 operational data center facilities, which is fueled by the construction of advanced facilities and dedicated cloud infrastructure.

Furthermore, some of the leading colocation operators in the Spain data center colocation market include Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, Nabiax, Equinix, Data4 Group, CyrusOne, Global Switch, Adam Ecotech, and others. Spain'S data center colocation market also witnessed several new entrants, such as Prime Data Centers, QTS Data Centers, Global Technical Realty, Pure Data Centres, Form8tion Data Centers, and several others.

REPORT SCOPE:

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Spain.

The study of the existing Spain data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Spain by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in the country

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain Facilities Covered (Existing): 63 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 33 Coverage: 20+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Spain

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Spain data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Merlin Properties

Digital Realty

Nabiax

Equinix

DATA4 Group

CyrusOne

Global Switch

Adam Ecotech

AtlasEdge

NTT DATA

EdgeConneX

Others

Upcoming Colocation Operators

AQ Compute

Form8tion Data Centers

Ingenostrum

Nethits' Telecom

Global Technical Realty

Panattoni

Prime Data Centers

QTS Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

AVAIO Digital

Azora

ACS Group

DAMAC Digital

Echelon Data Centres

Edged Energy MERLIN Properties

Nostrum Group

Sarenet

Solaria

Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)

VDR Group Colliers

Box2Bit

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Spain?

Who are the new entrants in the Spanish data center industry?

What factors are driving the Spain data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Spain by 2030?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $455 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2392 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.8% Regions Covered Spain

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Supply Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core Shell, Installed Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Chapter 3 Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Spain

Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Spain

Sustainability Status in Spain

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Spain

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

Chapter 4 Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers Drivers in Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

