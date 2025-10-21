Rockville, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) ("Shuttle" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with 1542770 BC Ltd. ("Molecule"), a Canadian artificial intelligence company specializing in molecular discovery and drug development technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shuttle or one of its affiliates will acquire substantially all of Molecule's assets and liabilities for a total purchase price of $10 million, payable in a combination of cash and shares of Shuttle common stock. The exact mix of cash and equity will be determined by Shuttle at its sole discretion and will be paid over time, subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.

The parties intend to finalize one or more definitive agreements to complete the transaction, which will include customary representations, warranties, and closing conditions. The closing of the acquisition will be subject to, among other things, satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence and the execution of the final transaction documents.

"This proposed acquisition represents an important strategic step toward expanding Shuttle's technological capabilities and advancing our mission of developing precision radiotherapy solutions," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. "Molecule's AI platform offers cutting-edge tools for molecular modeling and predictive analytics that can enhance our drug discovery and development pipeline."

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer therapy by developing novel drugs that sensitize cancer cells to radiation therapy. The Company's mission is to advance precision medicine approaches to radiotherapy that enhance treatment efficacy and patient quality of life.

About Molecule.AI

An intelligent platform that predicts molecular properties and interactions through autonomous AI agents helping researchers, biotech teams, and pharmaceutical innovators accelerate discovery.

Website:

https://www.moleculeai.io/

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company and the closing of the acquisition of the assets of Molecule. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Shuttle's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, as well as other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

