The Family Channel and The Heartland Network Debut GET PREPARED With AUGASON FARMS

Daily Short-Form Series Offers Practical Emergency Preparedness Tips For The Entire Family From The Country's Pioneering Leader In Emergency Preparedness Meals

GET PREPARED With AUGASON FARMS Hosted By Augason Farms

President Nathan Yearsley

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / National television networks The Heartland Network (https://www.watchheartlandtv.com/) and The Family Channel (https://www.getafteritmedia.com/fam) today debuted Get Prepared with Augason Farms, a short-form series that shares practical and important tips aimed at helping the entire family prepare for emergencies from natural disasters to smaller events such as a power outage, illness or job loss.

Host of the series is Augason Farms President Nathan Yearsley who, in addition to his leadership role at Augason Farms, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Disaster Recovery Coalition Of America (DRCA) (https://thedrca.org/) where his insights help to bring preparedness education and information to government decision makers and opinion leaders. Viewers may also be familiar with Mr. Yearsley from his numerous guest appearances on top-rated morning and daytime television talk programs in cities across the country, including Dallas, Tampa, Denver, Washington DC, among many others.

"Unforeseen circumstances such as hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and other unexpected events have placed emergency preparedness high on the family priority list. Get Prepared is designed to improve every family's resilience when it comes to meeting the challenges stemming from any unexpected occurrence, whether large or small," said Mr. Yearsley.

Topics covered within Get Prepared include Power Outage Preparedness, Emergency Cooking and Boiling Water Without Electricity, Water Storage and Purification, Shelter and Safety, Building a 72-Hour Go Bag, Communication During a Disaster, First Aid and Medical Essentials When Help Is Delayed, Preparing for the Regional Disasters Most Likely to Affect You, How to Stay Calm and Focused During a Crisis, and Mr. Yearsley and his company's specialty, Food Preparedness.

As learned from the recent hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and wide array of other events, families must be prepared for the inevitable unforeseen circumstance.

Being prepared means having the ability to respond quickly and responsibly when faced with an emergency.

"Get Prepared has a mission to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of every family's emergency response, because when families are prepared, they are in position to better protect their loved ones, and their property," added Mr. Yearsley.

About Blue Chip Group and Augason Farms:

Founded in 1972 in Salt Lake City, Blue Chip Group, with the Augason Farms brand, is a pioneering leader in the preparedness food industry, sourcing, formulating, and producing the most nutritious emergency foods on the market. With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country's most prominent and trusted national retailers. Visit https://www.augasonfarms.com/. Blue Chip Group is also a growing Food and Beverage Contract Manufacturer, with expanding capabilities and capacity. Visit www.bcgcopacking.com

