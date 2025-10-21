Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Company's Bau Gold Project in Sarawak, Malaysia, which is 98.5%-owned by the Company's Malaysian subsidiary, North Borneo Gold Sdn Bhd (NBG). This is the first major Resource update since the 2021 MRE (ASX: 6 October 2021) and includes an updated MRE for the Jugan deposit (ASX: 31 March 2025).

You are invited to click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/21-10-2025-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-bez/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271357

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.