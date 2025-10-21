Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: A40M0J | ISIN: CA0211551068 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R6
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 21:17
0,067 Euro
+0,76 % +0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
21.10.2025 23:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Expiry of Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R6, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, announces that, further to its news releases dated August 25, 2025 and August 27, 2025, the early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 19,999,993 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company held by Warrantholders (the "Eligible Warrants") expired on September 26, 2025 and no Eligible Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations
Adam Ingrao
Chief Executive Officer
T: 236.312.6744
E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-announces-expiry-of-warrant-exercise-incentive-program-1090049

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
