Shrewsbury, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - An independently owned sugaringLA franchise has officially opened in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, introducing natural hair removal services to Monmouth County. The new studio brings the brand's eco-conscious method to the East Coast for the first time and is currently offering a 50% introductory discount for first-time clients. In addition, the location has launched the SUN Membership program, which offers structured savings for returning clients who schedule ongoing services.





New sugaringLA Franchise Opens in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, to Serve Growing Clean Beauty Market

The Shrewsbury studio uses sugaringLA's established technique, which features an organic, chemical-free paste made from sugar, lemon, and water. This approach provides a gentle and sustainable alternative to waxing and has gained recognition for aligning with consumer demand for ingredient transparency and low-impact personal care practices. The service model reflects 2025 trends that emphasize non-toxic self-care, environmentally responsible sourcing, and simplified formulations free of synthetic chemicals.

By offering a method popularized in Hollywood that avoids resins and artificial additives, the Shrewsbury franchise aims to meet the growing interest in clean beauty options throughout New Jersey. The Sugaring New Jersey opening supports regional access to alternatives that prioritize both client comfort and sustainability.

In preparation for the launch, the local franchise team completed training based on sugaringLA's operational framework. These steps included alignment with quality assurance procedures and sourcing standards to ensure consistency in product use and client experience.





The introductory offer and SUN Membership provide entry points for local clients seeking a more natural approach to personal care. As interest in eco-conscious services continues to grow nationwide, the Shrewsbury studio expands access to this model within a new market.

Prospective clients can find sugaringLA Shrewsbury on Google Maps and schedule appointments directly through the company's website.

About sugaringLA:

Founded in 2006, sugaringLA is a clean beauty brand offering a natural alternative to traditional hair removal methods. The company uses a sugaring paste made simply from sugar, lemon, and water, reflecting its focus on transparency and sustainability. With locations across the United States operated through independently owned franchises, sugaringLA maintains consistent service practices and product standards. Each studio is designed to support a welcoming environment and follows protocols aimed at delivering a uniform client experience. The brand continues to grow in response to increasing interest in eco-conscious personal care solutions.

