IGEL and Asc3nd Collaborate with Cisco, the National Defense University1 to Accelerate DoW Comply-to-Connect and Zero Trust Mission Readiness

DoW-Compliant Endpoints Secured in Days - Partnership Delivers High-Assurance C2C, Zero Trust Through Standards-Based Integration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, the global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next, today announced the successful completion of a joint initiative in collaboration with Asc3nd Technologies Group (ATG), Cisco, and the National Defense University (NDU), delivering a repeatable, standards-based architecture that enables rapid Comply-to-Connect (C2C) and Zero Trust alignment with the U.S. Department of War (DoW).

The initiative demonstrates how existing endpoint hardware can be securely repurposed to meet strict DoW network access controls, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-compliance in mission-critical environments.

Mission Assurance Through Endpoint Control

Working with NDU, the team implemented a controlled, policy-driven device program designed to pass rigorous DoW C2C posture checks, enforce workload segregation, and integrate Zero Trust policy enforcement at the endpoint.

Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) served as the policy decision point, delivering identity validation, posture validation, and continuous monitoring endpoint compliance. IGEL's immutable, read-only endpoint OS - centrally orchestrated by the Universal Management Suite (UMS) - provided the trusted endpoint architecture that minimized the attack surface, enforced configuration integrity, and eliminated local data storage.

Together, ISE and UMS created an end-to-end trust chain - where UMS ensured endpoint compliance and ISE continuously verified it before granting or maintaining network access to the endpoint.

Through standards-based API integration, Cisco ISE pxGrid Direct integration dynamically queried UMS for enrollment, configuration, and real-time compliance status. Once requirements were met, ISE automatically applied network policies - including segmentation, Security Group Tagging (SGT), and VLAN assignments - granting mission-ready access to compliant devices and restricting non-compliant ones to limited access until remediated.

Zero Trust Operationalized for the DoW

The solution is engineered to support the DoW Zero Trust strategies and current C2C guidance found in public sector frameworks, by applying:

Immutable Endpoint Security : The IGEL Preventative Security Model ensures no local data through a modular OS and tamper-proof configuration

: The IGEL Preventative Security Model ensures no local data through a modular OS and tamper-proof configuration Continuous Posture Validation : Automated compliance checks are completed before and during network access

: Automated compliance checks are completed before and during network access Policy-Driven Automation: Network segmentation and authorization are achieved without manual intervention



Beyond the initial deployment, the architecture is adaptable to multiple DoW and public sector missions - from VDI/DaaS to enterprise browsers and fit-for-purpose operational workspaces, enabling secure, efficient endpoint operations across diverse environments.

Partnership Perspectives

"Comply-to-Connect is the tactical on-ramp to Zero Trust," said Sarn Bien-Aime, CEO of Asc3nd. "By grounding this project in open standards and automation, we've demonstrated how agencies can accelerate mission outcomes while staying within constrained budgets. Our collaboration with NDU proves that Zero Trust can be delivered in production quickly, securely, and without slowing the mission."

"Prevention at the endpoint, combined with centralized orchestration through IGEL UMS, reduces risk, simplifies compliance, and accelerates time-to-mission," said John Walsh, Field CTO for Critical Sectors, IGEL. "That's exactly what our public sector customers are demanding."

Availability

A reference architecture and implementation notes are available upon requestto eligible DoW and public sector organizations.



About IGEL



IGEL is a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now & next - enabling hybrid work, cloud adoption, and Zero Trust. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure enterprise browsing for IT and OT, it delivers high performance while reducing complexity, cost, and risk.

The Preventative Security Model, central to IGEL's approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the Preventative Security Architecture - an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the Adaptive Secure Desktop, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

About Asc3nd Technologies Group (ATG)

Asc3nd Technologies Group delivers secure, scalable IT and cybersecurity solutions that empower government agencies to meet their missions with confidence. www.asc3ndtech.com

1 Prior to the federal government shutdown on October 1st, 2025.

