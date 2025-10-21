Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Partners with Samsung to Open Dedicated Customer Care Center in Greenville, SC; Supporting 150+ Jobs

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company, focused on bringing companies closer to customers for over 100 years, today announced the opening of a new Customer Care center in Greenville, South Carolina, in partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc., a leading mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and innovative network systems company. This initiative will support more than 150 new jobs in the Greenville community. This expansion underscores the commitment of both companies to invest in U.S. based talent, create meaningful employment opportunities, and deliver best-in-class customer support.

The new Greenville facility will serve as a hub for providing premium customer service and support solutions on behalf of Samsung Care, the customer service organization of Samsung Electronics America, Inc. The location ensures Samsung's customers will receive fast, reliable, and personalized assistance. Harte Hanks' proven expertise in customer care, paired with Samsung's commitment to connectivity and innovation, will bring expanded opportunities for Greenville's workforce.

"We are thrilled to partner with this multinational powerhouse and look forward to growing our relationship across the globe." said David Fisher, President of Harte Hanks. "The ongoing support of more than 150 jobs demonstrates our continued investment in U.S. talent and our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences. This new agreement propels our vision of balancing a relentlessly human-centric approach with technology to cement the company's role as an emerging leader in the customer engagement industry."

"Greenville is a thriving community with a talented workforce, and we are proud to help bring new opportunities to the region while expanding the resources available to assist our customers" said Marcia Ellis-Green, Executive Director of Customer Support at Samsung Electronics America, Inc. "Through this partnership with Harte Hanks, we will accomplish two key goals: enhancing our customer experience and investing in the continued growth and upskilling of our dedicated call center agents."

Harte Hanks selected Greenville for its strong community ties, skilled workforce, and supportive local business environment. The new center represents a long-term investment in the region, strengthening the company's footprint in South Carolina and beyond.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) is a global customer experience company that seamlessly blends data-driven insight, omnichannel marketing, logistics, and customer care solutions to help brands connect with and serve their customers. With decades of expertise, Harte Hanks partners with some of the world's leading companies to deliver measurable results and long-term value. For more information, visit www.hartehanks.com .

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks, Inc.

